PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri football thrashes West Virginia in home opener

Missouri football made a splash with a 38-7 win over West Virginia for its home opener on Saturday. The Tigers have now leveled out their overall record to 1-1 early in the season. Missouri will play Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 14 at home.
