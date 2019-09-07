You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri football thrashes West Virginia in home opener

Missouri football made a splash with a 38-7 win over West Virginia for its home opener on Saturday. The Tigers have now leveled out their overall record to 1-1 early in the season. Missouri will play Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 14 at home.

DB Jarvis Ware checks his phone while leading his teammates

DB Jarvis Ware checks his phone while leading his teammates on the Tiger Walk into Memorial Stadium as the University of Missouri takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Last week against the Wyoming Cowboys, the Mizzou secondary held the Cowboys to 92 passing yards, but it wasn't enough to win the game. 
Cade Hanson launches a football to his neighbor

Cade Hanson, 10, launches a football to his neighbor in lot L before the University of Missouri takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Students cheer for Missouri first home game

Students cheer for Missouri's first home game against West Virginia Mountaineers on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A big yellow Mizzou fire truck zooms by the north end zone

A big yellow Mizzou fire truck zooms by the north end zone before the University of Missouri take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Missouri cheerleaders fall backwards into their teammates' arms during a routine

Missouri cheerleaders fall backwards into their teammates' arms during a routine on the sidelines of the game against West Virginia on Saturday on Faurot Field. 
Missouri Tigers run out the south endzone locker room

Missouri DB Zion Sales, No. 30, runs out the south end zone locker room with his teammates before the University of Missouri takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. 
TE Albert Okwuegbunam celebrates after scoring his first touchdown

TE Albert Okwuegbunam celebrates after scoring his first touchdown of the first half in the University of Missouri's home matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. 
Tyler Badie fends off West Virginia linebacker Dylan Tonkery

Missouri running back Tyler Badie fends off West Virginia linebacker Dylan Tonkery during the second half of the Tigers' home opener on Saturday on Faurot Field. Badie gained 73 yards on 12 carries and had three receptions in Missouri's 38-7 win over West Virginia. 
TE Albert Okwuegbunam celebrates after scoring his second touchdown

TE Albert Okwuegbunam celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the first half in the University of Missouri's home game against West Virginia on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Okwuegbunam caught two balls for two touchdowns and 42 yards. 
DeMarkus Acy attempts to intercept a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons

Missouri defensive back DeMarkus Acy breaks up a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons during the second half of the game on Saturday on Faurot Field. 
Missouri tight end Daniel Parker, Jr. kids around with his younger brother, Jackson Parker, 14, after Missouri's win

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker, Jr. kids around with his younger brother, Jackson Parker, 14, after Missouri's win over West Virginia on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Parker family traveled from Blue Springs to watch Daniel play.
