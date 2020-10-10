PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri upsets ranked LSU in first win of Drinkwitz era

Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove, left, catches a touchdown pass as LSU safety JaCoby Stevens defends Saturday in Columbia. Dove made his way to the end zone for a 58-yard TD reception as MU went on to upset defending national champion LSU 45-41.
LSU linebacker Jabril Cox and safety Maurice Hampton Jr. reach for a Missouri fumble during the second half of Missouri's game against LSU Saturday in Columbia. Missouri lost three fumbles during the game.
Quarterback Connor Bazelak slides as LSU linebacker Damone Clark and safety Cameron Lewis defend during the first half of Missouri's game against LSU Saturday in Columbia. This was Bazelak's first game starting for Missouri this season.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. catches a touchdown pass as Missouri defensive back Adam Sparks defends during the first half of Missouri's game against LSU on Saturday in Columbia. Marshall went on to have one more touchdown in the first quarter.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan walks off the field as Missouri players celebrate an LSU turnover on downs in the final seconds of the game Saturday in Columbia. Missouri will face Vanderbilt next week at home.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan walks off the field as Missouri players celebrate after LSU turned the ball over on downs near the end of MU’s 45-41 victory Saturday. MU stopped LSU four times from the 1 to seal the win in a game that was moved to Columbia from Baton Rouge, La., because of Hurricane Delta.
The Missouri defense blocks a field goal attempt by LSU place kicker Cade York in the final minutes of Missouri's game against LSU Saturday in Columbia. LSU, down four points in the final minutes of the game, failed to regain the lead.
Missouri's offense got off to an explosive start in its game against LSU on Saturday. Just minutes into the first quarter, wide receiver Tauskie Dove made a touchdown out of a 58-yard reception. Though LSU tallied two touchdowns moments later, Missouri answered with a rush by Tyler Badie to tie it up near the end of the quarter.
Missouri continued to match LSU touchdown for touchdown and went into halftime tied 24-24. LSU scored the first goal after the half, but the lead continued to change hands as the game neared its end.
In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, tight end Niko Hea scored, pushing Missouri to a four-point lead. LSU had the ball within the 1-yard line with 44 seconds to go, but Missouri's defense stood firm and MU upset the reigning national champions 45-41.