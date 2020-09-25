You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: No murder charges, no peace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

Outrage over a grand jury’s failure to bring homicide charges against the officers who burst into the Black woman’s apartment six months ago set off a new round of demonstrations Wednesday in several American cities. The state attorney general said the investigation showed officers were acting in self-defense when they responded to gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend.

Protesters march across the Manhattan Bridge on Wednesday, in New York, following a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor. 
Police and protesters converge during a demonstration Wednesday, in Louisville, Ky. Hundreds chanted Taylor’s name and marched in cities after the grand jury decision, including New York, Chicago, Washington and Atlanta.

“The question obviously is: What do we do with this pain?” asked Mayor Greg Fischer. “There is no one answer, no easy answer to that question.”

Activists, celebrities and everyday Americans have called for charges against police since Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers after one of them was fired upon and wounded while conducting a raid in a narcotics investigation in March. Police entered on a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Along with George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, Taylor’s name became a rallying cry during nationwide protests this summer that drew attention to entrenched racism and demanded police reform.

Louisville police detain a man Wednesday after a group marched in protest over a lack of charges against Louisville police in Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. 
A woman reacts to news in the Breonna Taylor shooting, Wednesday, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. 

Since Taylor’s killing, Louisville has taken some steps to address protesters’ concerns. The officer who was eventually charged has been fired, and three others were put on desk duty. Louisville officials have banned no-knock warrants and hired a Black woman as the city’s new permanent police chief — a first for the city.

Last week, the city agreed to more police reforms as part of a settlement that included a $12 million payment to Taylor’s family.

The FBI is still investigating whether Taylor’s civil rights were violated. The burden of proof for such cases is very high, with prosecutors having to prove officers knew they were acting illegally and made a willful decision to cause someone’s death.

Demonstrators march on the Williamsburg Bridge during a protest Wednesday in New York, following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
A woman carries a boy and a sign that reads, “Please don’t make me a Breonna Taylor,” as they watch protesters gather late Wednesday in the Brooklyn borough of New York, following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor

But many have expressed frustration that more has not been done. Hundreds chanted Taylor’s name and marched in cities after the grand jury decision, including New York, Chicago, Washington and Atlanta.

“In our distress, we reaffirm our dedication to the eradication of systemic racism in our city,” the group Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice said in a statement Thursday. “We will keep showing up, speaking up, and joining the movement for systemic change led by Black people.”

Police stand guard on the perimeter of a crime scene after a police officer was shot on Wednesday, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that the case was a “sad thing.”

“I give my regards to the family of Breonna. I also think it’s so sad what’s happening with everything about that case, including law enforcement,” he said. “So many people suffering — so many people needlessly suffering.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, called for policing reform. Biden said the country should start by addressing excessive force, banning chokeholds and overhauling no-knock warrants. Amy McGrath, McConnell’s Democratic challenger, also called for reforms as she met with protesters Thursday.

This story, written by Dylan Lovan, Rebecca Reynolds and Piper Hudspeth, has been edited and condensed. 

Photo editing by Jacob Moscovitch and Marco Postigo Storel.

