PHOTO GALLERY: No murder charges, no peace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.
Outrage over a grand jury’s failure to bring homicide charges against the officers who burst into the Black woman’s apartment six months ago set off a new round of demonstrations Wednesday in several American cities. The state attorney general said the investigation showed officers were acting in self-defense when they responded to gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend.
“The question obviously is: What do we do with this pain?” asked Mayor Greg Fischer. “There is no one answer, no easy answer to that question.”
Activists, celebrities and everyday Americans have called for charges against police since Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers after one of them was fired upon and wounded while conducting a raid in a narcotics investigation in March. Police entered on a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.
Along with George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, Taylor’s name became a rallying cry during nationwide protests this summer that drew attention to entrenched racism and demanded police reform.
Since Taylor’s killing, Louisville has taken some steps to address protesters’ concerns. The officer who was eventually charged has been fired, and three others were put on desk duty. Louisville officials have banned no-knock warrants and hired a Black woman as the city’s new permanent police chief — a first for the city.
Last week, the city agreed to more police reforms as part of a settlement that included a $12 million payment to Taylor’s family.
The FBI is still investigating whether Taylor’s civil rights were violated. The burden of proof for such cases is very high, with prosecutors having to prove officers knew they were acting illegally and made a willful decision to cause someone’s death.
But many have expressed frustration that more has not been done. Hundreds chanted Taylor’s name and marched in cities after the grand jury decision, including New York, Chicago, Washington and Atlanta.
“In our distress, we reaffirm our dedication to the eradication of systemic racism in our city,” the group Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice said in a statement Thursday. “We will keep showing up, speaking up, and joining the movement for systemic change led by Black people.”
President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that the case was a “sad thing.”
“I give my regards to the family of Breonna. I also think it’s so sad what’s happening with everything about that case, including law enforcement,” he said. “So many people suffering — so many people needlessly suffering.”
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, called for policing reform. Biden said the country should start by addressing excessive force, banning chokeholds and overhauling no-knock warrants. Amy McGrath, McConnell’s Democratic challenger, also called for reforms as she met with protesters Thursday.
This story, written by Dylan Lovan, Rebecca Reynolds and Piper Hudspeth, has been edited and condensed.
Photo editing by Jacob Moscovitch and Marco Postigo Storel.