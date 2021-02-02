You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Punxsutawney Phil welcomes extended winter

The 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on took place Tuesday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, shepherding in six more weeks of winter. Due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, the celebration was done without an audience, but featured cardboard cutouts of Punxsutawney Phil fans.

Dave Gigliotti Checks the Temperature of President Jeff Lundy

Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Dave Gigliotti checks the temperature of President Jeff Lundy during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob on Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. 
Jeff Lundy Interacts With Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Club President Jeff Lundy interacts with Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. 
Groundhog Club Member Hoists Punxsutawney Phil Into the Air

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. 
135th Groundhog Day Celebration Takes Place

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, as Vice President Tom Dunkel reads the scroll during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
Groundhog Club Members Celebrate With Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. 
Cardboard Cutouts Celebrate Groundhog Day

Cardboard cutouts of groundhog enthusiasts decorate Gobbler's Knob for the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Pa. This year's event was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
Groundhog Club Vice President Wears a Mask During the Groundhog Day Celebration

Groundhog Club Vice President Tom Dunkel wears a mask during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.

