PHOTO GALLERY: Punxsutawney Phil welcomes extended winter

Cardboard cutouts of groundhog enthusiasts decorate Gobbler's Knob for the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Pa. This year's event was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
Groundhog Club President Jeff Lundy interacts with Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Dave Gigliotti checks the temperature of President Jeff Lundy during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob on Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, as Vice President Tom Dunkel reads the scroll during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
Groundhog Club Vice President Tom Dunkel wears a mask during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Pa. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.
The 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on took place Tuesday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, shepherding in six more weeks of winter. Due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, the celebration was done without an audience, but featured cardboard cutouts of Punxsutawney Phil fans.