PHOTO GALLERY: Seeing an empty Columbia from a distance

During the school year, areas around campus would normally be bustling but not this year. Campus is closed and many students have returned home or are isolating themselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An empty Traditions Plaza reflects much of the rest of campus and the surrounding area Thursday. Many students have left for home and the University of Missouri has asked undergraduates still living on campus to make other plans.
The streets and walkways of MU, normally bustling with students, are mostly deserted nowadays. Students have begun to leave town and the University of Missouri has told undergraduates still living on campus to prepare to possibly move out of their current dorms.
Downtown, while busier, is home to more and more empty restaurants as they shut their doors to anything but take-out customers. The Columbia City Council declared a state of emergency for the city Monday, which limited the number of people at social events, restaurants and bars, among other rules and suggestions.
