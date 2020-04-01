PHOTO GALLERY: Signs of our times

Dairy Queen offers customers free delivery so they can still celebrate any events they may have coming up. In addition to curbside pickup and drive-thru only options for many restaurants, the restaurant has also begun increasing delivery services for those who need it.
Treats Unleashed offers a contactless shopping experience for customers. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, many businesses have changed the way they get services to customers without physically interacting.
As COVID-19 continues to disrupt life, many businesses in Columbia have been hit hard by the lack of customers and "stay-at-home" orders put in place. Additionally, schools have closed for the next month, keeping many people at home with their children.
Many businesses have changed the way in which they deliver their services to customers. They turned to a familiar comfort in everyday life to inform passersby of their status: signs.
Signs in front of stores advertised curbside pickup, drive-thru lanes and closed interiors. Some offered words of advice or comfort, while others told customers of their new delivery methods.
