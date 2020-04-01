You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Signs of our times

As COVID-19 continues to disrupt life, many businesses in Columbia have been hit hard by the lack of customers and "stay-at-home" orders put in place. Additionally, schools have closed for the next month, keeping many people at home with their children. 

Forum 8 movie theater sits empty

Forum 8 movie theater remains empty. The city of Columbia issued a “stay-at-home” order for the city and county, which forced the theater to close.

Many businesses have changed the way in which they deliver their services to customers. They turned to a familiar comfort in everyday life to inform passersby of their status: signs.

The Postal Express implements a new rule

The Postal Express implements a new rule for the lobby of the office. The business is considered essential and is allowed to stay open during the stay-at-home order given by city and county leaders. 

Signs in front of stores advertised curbside pickup, drive-thru lanes and closed interiors. Some offered words of advice or comfort, while others told customers of their new delivery methods.

Shiloh Bar & Grill offer customers take out

Shiloh Bar & Grill offers customers takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. The restaurant switched to this model of business March 16. 
My Sister’s Circus alerts customers to their plans regarding reopening

My Sister’s Circus alerts customers to its plans regarding reopening for business. The boutique has been a part of the Columbia downtown scene since 1977. 
Dairy Queen offers customers free delivery so they can still celebrate

Dairy Queen offers customers free delivery so they can still celebrate any events they may have coming up. In addition to curbside pickup and drive-thru only options for many restaurants, the restaurant has also begun increasing delivery services for those who need it. 
Downtown Columbia turned a handful of parking spots into short-term parking

Downtown Columbia turned a handful of parking spots into short-term parking along Broadway. Many restaurants around Columbia have decided to stay open for carry-out service. 
Big Daddy’s BBQ uses a big sign to tell customers of their restaurant status

Big Daddy’s BBQ uses a big sign to tell customers of the restaurant's status. The restaurant postponed its opening March 18 because of COVID-19 and the “stay-at-home” order from the city and county. 
Kilgore’s Medical Pharmacy closed the interior of the store

Kilgore’s Medical Pharmacy closed the interior of the store to customers. The pharmacy does, however, offer drive-thru and curbside pickup for customers to get their medications and other products. 
Treats Unleashed offers a contactless shopping experience

Treats Unleashed offers a contactless shopping experience for customers. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, many businesses have changed the way they get services to customers without physically interacting. 
McDonalds offers a place for customers to get food safely

McDonalds offers a place for customers to get food safely. Fast-food restaurants around Columbia have closed dining rooms to slow the spread of COVID-19. 
The announcement board outside Mill Creek Elementary School

The announcement board outside Mill Creek Elementary School offers words of advice for passing drivers and students. 

