PHOTO GALLERY: St. Louis BattleHawks defeat New York Guardians in first home game

The St. Louis BattleHawks beat the New York Guardians 29-9 on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. 

Michael Beran walks into the tailgate with his hawk named Kittyhawk in St. Louis on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center. Beran works with the Wildlife Comand Center in the greater St. Louis area. 

The BattleHawks scored three touchdowns in front of a sold out crowd of 29,954 fans. The first touchdown was made by safety Joe Powell and the two others came from running backs Christine Michael and Matt Jones. BattleHawks kicker Taylor Russolino scored three field goals. 

David Hinson, center, holds up betting squares with Jake Swiney, left, Bill Hassins and Jim Bodendieck, right, in St. Louis on Sunday in the tailgating lot next to the Dome at America's Center. They attended the game together because they in a fantasy football league called Fantasy NAIL, named after New Athens, Illinois where they live. 
Freddy Johnson from Festus, Missouri pulls a rope to tie down a large inflatable gorilla in St. Louis on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center. Johnson is part of the the Twin City Tailgaiters who would tailgate at every St. Louis Rams home games before the team left St. Louis in 2015. 
St. Louis BattleHawks running back Matt Jones runs upfield as offensive tackles, Bruno Reagan and Kent Perkins hold off defenders on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Jones had 95 rushing yards in the game. 
St. Louis BattleHawks wide receiver Marcus Lucas looks at the scoreboard on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Lucas played football at Missouri from 2010-2013. 
A St. Louis BattleHawks fan illegally runs on the field on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. This fan was stopped by authorities and detained. 
St. Louis BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'Amu gets tackled by New York Guardians corner back Anthony Texada II while defensive end Bunmi Rotimi Jr. on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Ta'Amu rushed for 14 yards in the game.
St. Louis BattleHawks wide receiver L'Damian Washington smiles on the sidelines on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Washington graduated from MU in 2014. 
St. Louis BattleHawks defensive end Darius Hillary tackles New York Guardians wide receiver Austin Duke on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Duke scored the Guardians only touchdown of the night.  

The BattleHawks record is now 2-1 and their next game is against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. 

St. Louis BattleHawks fans cheer on their team on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. The BattleHawks won the game 29-9. 
St. Louis BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson intercepts a pass intended for New York Guardians running back Justin Stockton on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Robinson had four tackles in the game. 

