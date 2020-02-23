PHOTO GALLERY: St. Louis BattleHawks defeat New York Guardians in first home game

The St. Louis BattleHawks beat the New York Guardians 29-9 on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
The BattleHawks scored three touchdowns in front of a sold out crowd of 29,954 fans. The first touchdown was made by safety Joe Powell and the two others came from running backs Christine Michael and Matt Jones. BattleHawks kicker Taylor Russolino scored three field goals.
The BattleHawks record is now 2-1 and their next game is against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.