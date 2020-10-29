PHOTO GALLERY: Take a walk down the Shepard-to-Rollins trail

The new Shepard-to-Rollins trail cuts through the grass and trees Sept. 17 just off of Rollins Street in Columbia. The trail is 10 feet wide and provides nonmotorized access from Bluffdale Drive to the MU campus.
A white-tailed deer crosses the Shepard-to-Rollins trail Sept. 17 in Columbia. White-tailed deer are common in Missouri and can be found statewide, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Trees tied with ribbons line the Shepard-to-Rollins trail on Sept. 17 in Columbia. The city said it would need to cut down more than 40 native mature trees to build the trail, according to previous Missourian reporting.
LEFT: Bush honeysuckle line the trail Sept. 17 in Columbia. The plant is an invasive species and spreads through bird droppings. RIGHT: A northern cardinal sits on a branch near the Shepard-to-Rollins trail Sept. 17 in Columbia. The birds are present in Missouri year-round.
On Nov. 5, 2019, activist Sutu Forté was removed from a red oak tree that she had chained herself to. Forte was protesting the development of the Shepard-to-Rollins trail, a development that was slated to require the removal of 40 mature native trees. Her protest, the result of years of contention over the trail project, did not stop the trail from being built.
The Shepard-to-Rollins trail opened July 1. A 10-foot wide path cuts through the Missouri landscape, connecting East Campus to Old 63 and offering a place for cyclists and others to enjoy nature. The trail offers beautiful views, lush foliage and bountiful wildlife, including white-tailed deer and birds.
A cyclist rides down the Shepard-to-Rollins trail Sept. 17 in Columbia.
Grace Noteboom/MISSOURIAN
Flowers blow in the wind Sept. 17 off the Shepard-to-Rollins trail in Columbia.