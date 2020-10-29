PHOTO GALLERY: Take a walk down the Shepard-to-Rollins trail

On Nov. 5, 2019, activist Sutu Forté was removed from a red oak tree that she had chained herself to. Forte was protesting the development of the Shepard-to-Rollins trail, a development that was slated to require the removal of 40 mature native trees. Her protest, the result of years of contention over the trail project, did not stop the trail from being built.

The Shepard-to-Rollins trail opened July 1. A 10-foot wide path cuts through the Missouri landscape, connecting East Campus to Old 63 and offering a place for cyclists and others to enjoy nature. The trail offers beautiful views, lush foliage and bountiful wildlife, including white-tailed deer and birds.

Produced by Emmalee Reed.

Read more about the trail: