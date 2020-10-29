You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO GALLERY: Take a walk down the Shepard-to-Rollins trail

  • 1 min to read

On Nov. 5, 2019, activist Sutu Forté was removed from a red oak tree that she had chained herself to. Forte was protesting the development of the Shepard-to-Rollins trail, a development that was slated to require the removal of 40 mature native trees. Her protest, the result of years of contention over the trail project, did not stop the trail from being built.

The Shepard-to-Rollins trail opened July 1. A 10-foot wide path cuts through the Missouri landscape, connecting East Campus to Old 63 and offering a place for cyclists and others to enjoy nature. The trail offers beautiful views, lush foliage and bountiful wildlife, including white-tailed deer and birds. 

A cyclist rides down the Shepard-to-Rollins trail Sept. 17 in Columbia.

Grace Noteboom/MISSOURIAN

Vines creep up the trunk of a tree

Virginia Creeper vines crawl up the trunk of a tree on the Shepard-to-Rollins trail Sept. 17 in Columbia. The vine leaves will turn red as autumn progresses.
Bush honeysuckle line the trail

LEFT: Bush honeysuckle line the trail Sept. 17 in Columbia. The plant is an invasive species and spreads through bird droppings. RIGHT: A northern cardinal sits on a branch near the Shepard-to-Rollins trail Sept. 17 in Columbia. The birds are present in Missouri year-round.
A white tail deer crosses the trail

A white-tailed deer crosses the Shepard-to-Rollins trail Sept. 17 in Columbia. White-tailed deer are common in Missouri and can be found statewide, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Flowers blow in the wind Sept. 17 off the Shepard-to-Rollins trail in Columbia.

Grace Noteboom/MISSOURIAN

Trees with ribbons tied around them line the Shepard-to-Rollins Trail

Trees tied with ribbons line the Shepard-to-Rollins trail on Sept. 17 in Columbia. The city said it would need to cut down more than 40 native mature trees to build the trail, according to previous Missourian reporting.
A mule walks through a field

A mule walks through a field near the MU School of Veterinary Medicine on Sept. 17. The Shepard-to-Rollins trail lies adjacent to the school's equine facility.
The new Shepard-to-Rollins trail cuts through the grass and trees Sept. 17

The new Shepard-to-Rollins trail cuts through the grass and trees Sept. 17 just off of Rollins Street in Columbia. The trail is 10 feet wide and provides nonmotorized access from Bluffdale Drive to the MU campus.

Produced by Emmalee Reed.

Read more about the trail:

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm a photojournalism masters student at MU.

  • I am a photojournalism student at MU's School of Journalism. I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at ejreed@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you