PHOTO GALLERY: Tennessee (Rocky) Tops the Tigers

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway corrals in a touchdown over Missouri defensive back Christian Holmes as the University of Missouri takes on Tennessee Saturday on Faurot Field. Holmes was called for pass interference on this play as well as three other times throughout the game.
Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway runs away from Missouri defensive back Christian Holmes in the fourth quarter of the match between the University of Missouri and Tennessee Saturday on Faurot Field. Callaway had 110 yards and a touchdown from 6 receptions on the night.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant scrambles from the pocket while being pursued by Tennessee defenders in the fourth quarter during the University of Missouri's game against Tennessee Saturday on Faurot Field.
Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley welcomes wide receiver Micah Wilson to the sidelines after executing a trick play for a touchdown in the third quarter during the University of Missouri's game against Tennessee Saturday on Faurot Field. The touchdown was a pass to Tyler Badie and tied the score at 17.
Missouri defensive back Christian Holmes lies on the field after a play during the University of Missouri's matchup with Tennessee Saturday on Faurot Field. Holmes had two pass interferences penalties in the first half.
Tennessee running back Ty Chandler hurdles his teammates while Missouri defenders Joshua Bledsoe and Devin Nicholson lunge to make a tackle during Missouri's game against Tennessee on Saturday on Faurot Field.
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer brings in a catch while being dragged down by Missouri defensive back Jarvis Ware in the first quarter of the Tiger's game against Tennessee on Saturday on Faurot Field.
From left, captains Kelly Bryant, Jordan Elliott, DeMarkus Acy and Larry Rountree III go on the field for the coin toss before the University of Missouri's competition against Tennessee Saturday on Faurot Field.
The University of Missouri hosted the University of Tennessee for their sixth consecutive SEC matchup Saturday night in Columbia, Mo. Coming into the match the Tigers had last four in a row, and their woes continued Saturday, dropping their fifth loss in a row their SEC east opponent. The final score was 24-20.
Missouri took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Tennessee responded in the second by scoring 17 points, entering the half with a seven point lead over Missouri. However, Missouri was able to score their first touchdown since playing Kentucky three weeks ago when Kelly Bryant connected with Tyler Badie for a 7 yard touchdown.
In the second half, the Tigers were able to tie at 17-17 after a trick play drawn up by offensive coordinator Derek Dooley led to another easy Tyler Badie touchdown thrown by wide receiver Micah Wilson. The Volunteers followed up two possessions later by scoring another touchdown and taking a 24-17 lead. Poor discipline in the Missouri secondary, exemplified by four pass interferences calls on defensive back Christian Holmes alone, hurt the Tigers. Three separate Tennessee wide receivers eclipsed 100 yards on the night, led by Josh Palmer, who had six receptions for 124 yards.
After the Tennessee touchdown, the Tigers blocked a punt and a forced fumble but were only able to turn those opportunities into three points. Ultimately, the Tigers watched Tennessee kneel the ball to end the game, extending their losing streak to five games and dropping them to second to last in the SEC east standings. On Friday, the Tigers will play their last game of the regular season against the Arkansas Razorbacks, where the Battle Line Rivalry and their bowl game fate will be determined.
