PHOTO GALLERY: The essential workers of Columbia

Left: Siamac Vahabzadeh, a family doctor at Columbia Family Medical Group, sits during his break after checking in with a patient April 15. The corridor leading to his office is filled with the smell of disinfectant. “Unfortunately we are limited on masks. It’s a nationwide shortage, but we are trying to make sure our patients and staff are protected,” said Vahabzadeh. As another protective measure, clinic staff sit outside the elevator to greet each patient by checking their temperature when they arrive at the third-floor clinic. Right: Michelle Beckwith, the clinical laboratory supervisor at PTC Laboratories, sits at a desk April 10 in Columbia. She analyzes data from COVID-19 test results. PTC Laboratories processes COVID-19 tests from Columbia and nearby towns. “We are doing faster and better,” Beckwith said of the testing process.