PHOTO GALLERY: The essential workers of Columbia

Essential workers risk being exposed to COVID-19 in order to provide food, health care and safety for their communities. These workers can be found in police departments, hospitals, supermarkets, post offices and beyond. Gov. Mike Parson announced earlier this week that certain restrictions will begin being lifted Monday. This portrait series serves to honor those who have been working through this pandemic.

Rebecca Pellant, a nurse at Kindred at Home, just finished

Rebecca Pellant, a nurse at Kindred at Home, just finished cleaning her equipment before going to her patient’s home April 17 in Columbia. “We do all precautions we can. I am not that scared,” said Pellant, referring to the risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Pellant said another risk she faces is isolation when driving to patients who live far away. On April 17, she made the three-hour round trip to Texas, Missouri, to visit a patient.
Kim Gorman, the president of PTC Laboratories, poses for a portrait

Kim Gorman, the president of PTC Laboratories, poses for a portrait while analyzing COVID-19 samples April 10 in Columbia. PTC Laboratories processes COVID-19 tests from Columbia and nearby towns. Gorman works close to the COVID-19 sample, as she uses a pipet during the testing. “We want to contribute to our community,” Gorman said.
Taylor Joehl is a physical therapist at Kindred at Home,

Taylor Joehl is a physical therapist at Kindred at Home, a home care provider that sends nurses to patients’ homes. Joehl said he usually visits three to six patients a day and needs to clean all of his equipment, like his stethoscope and blood pressure monitor, between each visit.
LEFT: Siamac Vahabzadeh, a family doctor at Columbia Family Medical

Left: Siamac Vahabzadeh, a family doctor at Columbia Family Medical Group, sits during his break after checking in with a patient April 15. The corridor leading to his office is filled with the smell of disinfectant. “Unfortunately we are limited on masks. It’s a nationwide shortage, but we are trying to make sure our patients and staff are protected,” said Vahabzadeh. As another protective measure, clinic staff sit outside the elevator to greet each patient by checking their temperature when they arrive at the third-floor clinic. Right: Michelle Beckwith, the clinical laboratory supervisor at PTC Laboratories, sits at a desk April 10 in Columbia. She analyzes data from COVID-19 test results. PTC Laboratories processes COVID-19 tests from Columbia and nearby towns. “We are doing faster and better,” Beckwith said of the testing process.
Chris Randolph, an assistant manager of University Place

Chris Randolph, an assistant manager of University Place Apartments, takes a moment away from his shift for a portrait April 6 in Columbia. Many international students live in University Place. Randolph said he has tried to keep their lives as normal as possible as many residents experience isolation.
Ronald Stuart, an employee at the Columbia Post Office, finishes

Ronald Stuart, an employee at the Columbia post office, finishes disinfecting hallways during his shift April 10. Stuart always wears masks and gloves to protect himself. The backpack filled with disinfectant, combined with the protective gear, caused sweat to drip down his face. 
Sammy Nickens, a distribution clerk at the Columbia Post Office, takes

Sammy Nickens, a distribution clerk at the Columbia post office, takes a moment away from his shift for a portrait April 10. Nickens monitors shipments and processes orders in the warehouse. During the pandemic, express delivery has become a vital resource for many families.
Shelby Dorsey drops packages off at the post office

Shelby Dorsey drops packages off at the post office during her shift April 10. Dorsey is a city carrier assistant at the Columbia post office. Dorsey's job has changed because of COVID-19, but she is still able to work as an essential worker. 
LEFT: Tanja O’Block, a police officer at the Columbia

Left: Tanja O’Block poses for a portrait next to his car April 14. The Columbia Police Department now keeps its front door locked. People can ring a doorbell and speak to an officer over an intercom if they need help at the station. Middle: Keisha Edwards used to be a school police officer for Columbia Public Schools before schools closed down. Right: When Sean Dutton responds to life-threatening calls, Dutton and all officers are expected to take proper precautions by wearing N95 face masks and gloves. “It doesn’t change a lot,” Dutton said about his duties during COVID-19.
Dennis Ridgel works the cash register during his shift

Dennis Ridgel works the cash register during his shift at ZX Zephr Xpress on April 9 on the corner of Providence Road and Locust Street. Ridgel stands behind a clear divider that was installed to help staff social distance from customers. 
Tina Patel, an employee at Hitt Mini Mart, is on her shift

Tina Patel, an employee at Hitt Mini Mart, works her shift April 3 in Columbia. At Hitt Mini Mart, the shelves were crowded with snacks and drinks. Signs are posted in every aisle reminding customers to keep a social distance from one another. Employees wear face masks and disposable gloves and stand behind clear dividers.
Amanda Arbuckle, works as a cashier at Hong Kong Market

Amanda Arbuckle works as a cashier at Hong Kong Market April 9 in Columbia. At the entrance to the supermarket, each guest is asked to wash their hands before entering. The owner of Hong Kong market had employees engage in social distancing and wear protective gear before the shutdown because he remembered the effects of the SARS outbreak in 2003 in China. SARS is also a respiratory illness caused by a different kind of coronavirus.
LEFT: Cameron Hadley, a front-end staff at Lucky’s Market,

Left: Cameron Hadley stands during his last shift April 6 at Lucky's Market in Columbia. Hadley wore masks during shifts, but he ran out of them the day before. Hadley managed the carts, which are usually spread out across the store as shoppers use them. The carts piled up near the front of the entrance on the last day that Lucky’s Market was open. Middle: Katie Williams, a front-end staff at Lucky’s Market, is on her last shift April 6 in Columbia. The vegetable shelves in the supermarket were empty in preparation for the store's closure April 7. “We try to do our best to stay safe,” said Williams. Right: Christopher Bibby stands outside Lucky's Market on April 6 in Columbia. He supervised all of the front-end employees. “A lot of people need a lot of things. We want to show the positive side,” said Bibby.

