PHOTO GALLERY: The Food Bank teams up with MU Health Care for mobile pantry event

The Food Bank for Central Missouri hosted a Fresh Mobile pantry for community members in need in partnership with the MU Health Center on Thursday. This mobile pantry distributed a variety of produce, protein and pantry items and was funded by a grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health. In an effort to maintain physical distancing, the food was loaded from the pantry into waiting cars by unit 548 of the US National Guard. The US National Guard has been helping The Food Bank in a variety of ways since it had to suspend its volunteer program because of the COVID-19 pandemic.