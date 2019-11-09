PHOTO GALLERY: Tiger offense stagnates against stout Georgia defense

Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell walks off the field after the Missouri Tigers were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs 27-0 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. This was the Tigers’ third consecutive loss.
Missouri safeties Tyree Gillespie, left, and Joshua Bledsoe express their frustration while defending in the redone as the Missouri Tigers play the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens dives for the end zone while Missouri defenders Tyree Gillespie and Khalil Oliver try to make a tackle as the Tigers take on the Bulldogs on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Pickens’ score put Georgia up 7-0 on the way to its 27-0 win.
Without quarterback Kelly Bryant, the Missouri offense was stagnant against the 6 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a match on Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers found themselves in a hole early, a 10-0 deficit after the first quarter. In the second quarter the defense held Georgia to -13 yards over their first three possessions, but conceded a field goal to the Bulldogs in the final seconds of the half after allowing a six play, 33 yard drive in 36 seconds. At the half, Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell had only eight completions for and 60 yards an interception.
The second half was more of the same - the Bulldogs began half with an explosive run from running back De’Andre Swift, leading to a field goal and extending their lead 19-0. The Georgia defensive line dominated the point of attack, holding Mizzou under 50 yards of rushing with an average of barely two yards per carry. Taylor Powell was held to under 100 yards passing on the night while completing less than half of his passing attempts.
At the end of the game, the Tigers failed to score a single point while giving up 27 to the Jake Fromm led Georgia offense. With this loss, the Tigers move to 0-4 on the road for the season and 2-3 in the SEC. The Tigers will host SEC opponent Florida Gators on Faurot Field next week, where they are a perfect 5-0 on the season.
