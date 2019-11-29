PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers break Razorbacks to break losing streak

You are the owner of this article.
After five losses in a row, Missouri closed their season with a 24-14 victory over Arkansas. The result came against a team at the bottom of the SEC on an 18-match losing streak. Yet, the Tigers trailed in the first quarter with Trey Knox opening the scoring for the Razorbacks from a 19 yards pass from junior quarterback Jack Lindsey.

Already missing first-choice quarterback Kelly Bryant to injuries, Missouri's injury list was extended after Connor Bazelak left the field in the second quarter. This left Taylor Powell, a graduate of Fayetteville High School, in charge of disrupting his hometown's team. Leading the game in receiving yards was another Fayetteville alumni, Barrett Banister. Banister ended the night with 60 receiving yards, besting his previous season high of 46 in the loss against Tennessee last week.

By the end of the match, the injury list had grown to include receivers Jalen Knox and Kam Scott. But with two touchdowns by Tyler Badie and Jonathan Nance in the third and fourth quarters respectively, Missouri at least ended on a 6-6 record to avoid a losing season.

The Missouri team waits for the start

The Missouri team waits for the start of the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arkansas marching band performs

Members of the Arkansas marching band perform before the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Rakeem Boyd makes a run

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd makes a run in the first quarter in the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Larry Roundtree III evades the Arkansas defense

Missouri running back Larry Roundtree III evades the Arkansas defense during the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arkansas players celebrate with wide receiver Trey Knox

Arkansas players celebrate with wide receiver Trey Knox after his touchdown against Missouri on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
ABOVE: Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley talks to the team during the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Daniel Shular/Missourian
Larry Roundtree III dives into the end zone

Missouri running back Larry Roundtree III dives into the end zone to score Missouri's first touchdown against Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Tauskie Dove jumps to catch a pass

Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove jumps to catch a pass during the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
A forward motion scrum

A forward motion scrum during the second quarter of the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Jack Lindsey looks for a pass

Arkansas quarterback Jack Lindsey looks for a pass during their game against Missouri on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Tyler Badie scores

Missouri running back Tyler Badie scores Missouri's second touchdown of the game on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Barrett Banister tackled

Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister tackled by an Arkansas player during the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Chase Harrell rests on the bench

Arkansas tight end Chase Harrell rests on the bench during the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Daniel Parker Jr. shakes the hand of Arkansas linebacker Deon Edwards

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. shakes the hand of Arkansas linebacker Deon Edwards at the end of the game between Missouri and Arkansas on Friday at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Missouri players celebrate

Missouri players celebrate with the Battle Line Trophy after winning their game against Arkansas on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

