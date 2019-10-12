PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers shine at Homecoming

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III stiff arms a defender while running toward the end zone in the third quarter as Missouri takes on Ole Miss on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The play resulted in a 41 yard touchdown for Rountree.
Homecoming Queen Bri Dinwiddie and King Clayton Johnson meet at midfield during the crowning ceremony for Homecoming royalty as Missouri takes on Ole Miss Saturday on Faurot Field. Dinwiddie is a sociology major who plans to study law. Johnson represented Marching Mizzou and plans to attend nursing school after graduation.
The University of Missouri Tigers took down the Ole Miss Rebels 38-27 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 12, 2019. It was Missouri's 108th Homecoming. The first offensive possession for the Tigers was a fumble, as Johnathon Johnson mishandled a punt in the first quarter after the Tigers were already down 7-0. But for the rest of the game, the defense headlined for the Tigers, holding the Rebels to only seven points in the first half along with forcing a fumble and two turnover on downs.
At halftime, the Tigers led 12-7. At the end of the third quarter, that lead expanded to 35-14, thanks to a pair of touchdowns form Larry Rountree III. Rountree spearheaded the Missouri rushing attack this week with 126 yards on 21 carries. Third string running back Dawson Downing added some surprise yardage as well, capitalizing off his six attempts by rushing for a 54 yard touchdown. Despite concerns about his health, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant threw for 329 yards and a touchdown on the night. He also threw an interception, but was accurate more often than not with his passes, throwing 23 completions to 35 attempts.
The Rebels made a comeback attempt in the last quarter, scoring 13 points and shrinking the Tiger lead to only 11 when the game ended. The Rebels' quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw two interceptions before being pulled for Matt Corral, who took over under center after the first half. Plumlee led the Rebels in rushing attempts as well with 23, resulting in 143 yards and two touchdowns for the true freshman.
The Tigers will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores next week in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
