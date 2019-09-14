PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers shut out Southeast Missouri State University 50-0

University of Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett shows off a big grin while walking off the field with a 37-0 lead at halftime against Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Safety Martez Manuel flexes in the end zone after DB Richaud Floyd returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter of Missouri’s matchup against Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Running back Larry Rountree III reads his blockers as he advances a run to the second level during the University of Missouri’s game versus Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
From left, quarterback Kelly Bryant, tight end Niko Hea and running back Larry Rountree III huddle together after a big play as the University of Missouri takes on Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox stares down Southeast Missouri defensive back Al Young after making a catch during the University of Missouri's battle with Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Senior linebacker Cale Garrett brings down Southeast Missouri wide receiver Aaron Alson in the first quarter of the University of Missouri’s rout over Southeast Missouri State University on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The scoreboard in the newly renovate south end zone shows players warming up before the University of Missouri takes on Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The game kicked off at 6:30 p.m.
The University of Missouri football team takes the field for warmups prior to their matchup with Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Both teams entered the match with a record of 1-1.
Missouri head coach Barry Odom holds his daughter, Anna Lockwood Odom, after the Tigers took down Southeast Missouri State University 50-0 on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Emmalee Reed/Missourian
In the 500th Missouri football game played in Memorial Stadium, the Tigers triumphed over the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks 50-0. The Tigers shutout the Redhawks in the first half while scoring 37 points themselves. Kelly Bryant, who threw for 225 yards and a touchdown, was pulled in the third quarter . However, most eyes were on Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, who had 18 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Special teams and defense also scored one touchdown for the Tigers and held the Redhawks to under 100 yards on the night. The Tigers improved to 2-1 , tallying their second win in a row, while the Redhawks fell for the second consecutive week after losing to Montana State last Saturday. Here are some of the best sights from Saturday night's game.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.