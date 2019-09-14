You are the owner of this article.
Photo gallery: Tigers shutout Southeast Missouri State University 50-0

In the 500th Missouri football game played in Memorial Stadium, the Tigers triumphed over the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks 50-0. The Tigers shutout the Redhawks in the first half while scoring 37 point themselves. Kelly Bryant, who threw for 225 yards and a touchdown, was pulled in the third quarter after the Tigers secured a nearly 40 point lead. However, tonight, most eyes were on Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, who had 18 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Special teams and defense also scored one touchdown for the Tigers and held the Redhawks to under 100 yards on the night. The Tigers improved to 2-1 on the night, tallying their second win in a row, while the Redhawks fell for the second consecutive week after losing to Montana State last Saturday. Here are some of the best sights from Saturday night's game.

Missouri football team takes field for warmups

The University of Missouri football team takes the field for warmups prior to their matchup with Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Both teams entered the match with a record of 1-1.
The scoreboard in the south end zone shows players warming up

The scoreboard in the newly renovate south end zone shows players warming up before the University of Missouri takes on Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The game kicked off at 6:30 p.m.
Missouri's defensive line clashes with the offensive line of SEMO

Missouri's defensive line clashes with the offensive line of Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Emmalee Reed/Missourian
Missouri fans cheer on their Tigers

Missouri fans cheer on their Tigers as they hold a commanding lead over Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Kelly Bryant prepares for the Tigers' matchup

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, center, prepares for the Tigers' matchup against Southeast Missouri State with teammates Larry Rountree III, left, and Maurice Massey on Farout Field on Saturday. 
Larry Rountree III reads his blockers

Running back Larry Rountree III reads his blockers as he advances a run to the second level during the University of Missouri's game versus Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Jalen Knox stares down SEMO defensive back Al Young

Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox stares down Southeast Missouri defensive back Al Young after making a catch during the University of Missouri's battle with Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Martez Manuel flexes in the end zone

Safety Martez Manuel flexes in the end zone after DB Richaud Floyd returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter of Missouri's matchup against Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Kelly Bryant, Niko Hea and Larry Rountree III huddle together

From left, quarterback Kelly Bryant, tight end Niko Hea and running back Larry Rountree III huddle together after a big play as the University of Missouri takes on Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Christian Holmes gets ready to press the receiver

Defensive back Christian Holmes gets ready to press the receiver at the line as the Tigers take on Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Chris Turner gets into his stance

Defensive end Chris Turner gets into his stance prior to the snap as the University of Missouri takes on Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Cale Garrett brings down SEMO wide receiver Aaron Alson

Senior linebacker Cale Garrett brings down Southeast Missouri wide receiver Aaron Alson in the first quarter of the University of Missouri's bout against Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Christian Holmes raises his hands

Missouri defensive back Christian Holmes raises his hands during the game against Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Marching Mizzou stand on the field

Members of Marching Mizzou stand on the field ready to perform as the University of Missouri takes on Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Nick Bolton looks to the line of scrimmage

Linebacker Nick Bolton looks to the line of scrimmage before the next play when the University of Missouri takes on Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Cale Garrett shows off a big grin

University of Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett shows off a big grin while walking off the field with a 37-0 lead at halftime against Southeast Missouri State University on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Photography by Emmalee Reed and Baylee Konen

Produced by David Kunz and Qinghui Kong

