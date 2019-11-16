You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Tyger Tyger, not so bright

After facing a ranked opponent for the second straight week, the Tigers’ offensive woes continued as they were routed 23-6 by the University of Florida on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The offense struggled to convert on third downs, converting 5 of 17 attempts on the day. The Florida defense forced Kelly Bryant to make tough throws throughout the game, containing the ground game and holding the Tigers to less than two yards per carry. Bryant threw one interception on the day.

Penalties and discipline were a big factor in the game as well - at one point in the fourth quarter, the Tigers were backed up to 3rd and 38, leaving little hope for any conversion. Additionally, a potential interception for the Tigers was overturned and ruled a catch in favor of Florida.

The Tigers have now lost their last four matches, all to SEC opponents. This loss dropped their conference record to 2-4, keeping them above only Kentucky and Vanderbilt in the SEC East standings. The 5-5 Tigers will travel next Saturday to Knoxville to take on the University of Tennessee.

A detail of Missouri's helmets

A detail of Missouri's helmets for their matchup with Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The helmets were worn to honor the US Navy.
Florida defenders James Houston IV and Quincy Lenton grapple with Missouri's Jamal Brooks

Florida defenders James Houston IV and Quincy Lenton grapple with Missouri's Jamal Brooks after a play as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
A F-117 stealth bomber flies over Faurot Field

A stealth bomber flies over Faurot Field before the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant makes a passing attempt

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant makes a passing attempt while Florida defender Mohamoud Diabate pressures him as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
A football hits the ground

A football hits the ground while being held by a Missouri player as the Tigers takes on the University of Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe pursues the ball

Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe pursues the ball as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
A member of marching Mizzou smiles

A member of marching Mizzou smiles during a break while the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is slammed to the turf by Florida linebacker Jonathan Greeland

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is slammed to the turf by Florida linebacker Jonathan Greeland as the two teams square off Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam looks at a Florida defender

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam looks at a Florida defender while running after a catch as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
Missouri defensive back Khalil Oliver celebrates

Missouri defensive back Khalil Oliver celebrates after thinking he got an interception in the third quarter as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The interception was called back and eventually ruled a catch for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.
Barry Odom argues with the officials

Barry Odom argues with the officials as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. This was the Tigers' fourth consecutive loss.
Florida kicker Evan McPherson instructs long snappers Marco Ortiz and Brett DioGuardi

Florida kicker Evan McPherson instructs long snappers Marco Ortiz and Brett DioGuardi as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri running back Tyler Badie is stuffed at the line of scrimmage

A sign of the times: Missouri running back Tyler Badie is stuffed at the line of scrimmage as the University of Missouri stifled the Tigers 23-6 Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox holds his head in frustration

Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox holds his head in frustration as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

