PHOTO GALLERY: Tyger Tyger, not so bright

Missouri defensive back Khalil Oliver celebrates after thinking he got an interception in the third quarter as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The interception was called back and eventually ruled a catch for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant makes a passing attempt while Florida defender Mohamoud Diabate pressures him as the University of Missouri takes on Florida Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
After facing a ranked opponent for the second straight week, the Tigers’ offensive woes continued as they were routed 23-6 by the University of Florida on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The offense struggled to convert on third downs, converting 5 of 17 attempts on the day. The Florida defense forced Kelly Bryant to make tough throws throughout the game, containing the ground game and holding the Tigers to less than two yards per carry. Bryant threw one interception on the day.
Penalties and discipline were a big factor in the game as well - at one point in the fourth quarter, the Tigers were backed up to 3rd and 38, leaving little hope for any conversion. Additionally, a potential interception for the Tigers was overturned and ruled a catch in favor of Florida.
The Tigers have now lost their last four matches, all to SEC opponents. This loss dropped their conference record to 2-4, keeping them above only Kentucky and Vanderbilt in the SEC East standings. The 5-5 Tigers will travel next Saturday to Knoxville to take on the University of Tennessee.
