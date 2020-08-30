You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO GALLERY: Unconventional conventions

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
APTOPIX Election 2020 RNC Trump

From left, Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington.

Over the course of two weeks, the Democratic and Republican parties met — well, kind of — for their presidential conventions.

The Democrats, officially nominating Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala Harris for president and vice president, held a mostly virtual convention in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 was an underlying theme of the convention, with speeches targeting President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.

The Republicans renominated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The GOP convention shifted its focus to a law and order message, rarely mentioning the pandemic and having President Trump accept his speech in front of a non-socially-distanced, mostly unmasked crowd.

Election 2020 DNC

LEFT: Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to speak at Asheville Regional Airport, Monday, Aug. 24, in Fletcher, N.C. RIGHT: Karen Payne, right, a Joe Biden delegate, watches from a car with Democratic state Rep. Liz Malia during a drive-in watch party for the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday at Suffolk Downs in Boston.
Election 2020 DNC

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden leads a conversation on health care with Julie Buckholt, Steve Gomez, Jeff Jeans, Laura Packard and Dr. Angie Taylor during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18.
Election 2020 RNC

Supporters wait to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak Wednesday, the third day of the Republican National Convention, at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore.
Election 2020 DNC

Meghan Keaney attends a drive-in watch party Aug. 19 at Suffolk Downs in Boston for the Democratic National Convention.
Election 2020 RNC

LEFT: Social distancing signs at the Charlotte Convention Center where delegates gather Monday for the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. RIGHT: Delegates gather Monday for the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C.
Election 2020 RNC

In this image from video, Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak Monday from St. Louis during the first night of the Republican National Convention.
Election 2020 DNC

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 20, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, Del.
Election 2020 DNC

LEFT: Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, tapes his speech for the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Tuesday in Washington. RIGHT: People on a baseball field during a watch party for the Democratic National Convention at Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the minor league baseball team the Hartford Yard Goats, Aug. 20 in Hartford, Conn.
Election 2020 DNC

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden, join Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Doug Emhoff during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, Del.
Election 2020 RNC

Fireworks light up the sky around the Washington Monument after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech Thursday at the White House to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu, tristenrousephoto@gmail.com, or on Instagram @tristen_thejournalist.

  • Fall 2020 photo editor. Previously staff photographer, reporter. Photojournalism & visual editing major. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.