PHOTO GALLERY: Unconventional conventions

From left, Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington.
LEFT: Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to speak at Asheville Regional Airport, Monday, Aug. 24, in Fletcher, N.C. RIGHT: Karen Payne, right, a Joe Biden delegate, watches from a car with Democratic state Rep. Liz Malia during a drive-in watch party for the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday at Suffolk Downs in Boston.
In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden leads a conversation on health care with Julie Buckholt, Steve Gomez, Jeff Jeans, Laura Packard and Dr. Angie Taylor during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18.
LEFT: Social distancing signs at the Charlotte Convention Center where delegates gather Monday for the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. RIGHT: Delegates gather Monday for the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 20, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, Del.
LEFT: Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, tapes his speech for the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Tuesday in Washington. RIGHT: People on a baseball field during a watch party for the Democratic National Convention at Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the minor league baseball team the Hartford Yard Goats, Aug. 20 in Hartford, Conn.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden, join Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Doug Emhoff during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, Del.
Over the course of two weeks, the Democratic and Republican parties met — well, kind of — for their presidential conventions.
The Democrats, officially nominating Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala Harris for president and vice president, held a mostly virtual convention in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 was an underlying theme of the convention, with speeches targeting President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.
The Republicans renominated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The GOP convention shifted its focus to a law and order message, rarely mentioning the pandemic and having President Trump accept his speech in front of a non-socially-distanced, mostly unmasked crowd.
