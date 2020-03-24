PHOTO GALLERY: Volunteers hand out meals to out of school kids

EquipmentShare, a company dedicated to rent construction equipment, started to handle lunches around Columbia through a program it created called No Child Hungry on Monday. The program focuses on students who now are out of school as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and need school lunches. EquipmentShare project manager Matt Bade and headquarters chef Craig Hindelang are also thinking of anyone who is in need in this time of crisis. The program has two locations, one at Frederick Douglass High School and another at Jay Dix Station Park and will be running every day of this week, starting at 10:30 a.m. until they run out of meals.
 
From left, Ambria Bade, Lilly Bade, 2, and Keaton Bade, 5, join Matt Bade

Matt Bade, right, lifts his daughter, Lilly Bade, 2, out of his pickup truck Monday at the Jay Dix Station along the MKT Trail. Bade's family stopped by to accompany him for a while as he waited to give out packed lunches.
Matt Bade, right, lifts his daughter, Lilly Bade, 2, out of his pickup truck

From left, Ambria Bade, Lilly Bade, 2, and Keaton Bade, 5, join Matt Bade as he waits to give out packed lunches Monday at the Jay Dix Station along the MKT Trail. After heading out to the nearby neighborhoods later in the day, Bade ended up giving out around 175 meals.
Gamal Dirar receives lunches on Monday

Gamal Dirar receives lunches on Monday at the Frederick Douglass High School parking lot. Citizens are able to get a box with a sandwich, an apple, snacks and a bottle of orange juice.
From left, Lilian Clark, 3, and Emmalynn Clark, 5, and their mother Christy Clark

From left, Lilian Clark, 3, and Emmalynn Clark, 5, and their mother Christy Clark receive orange juice from Craig Hindenlang on Monday at the Frederick Douglass High School parking lot. EquipmentShare has two location of lunches distribution, one at the parking lot of Frederick Douglass High School and another at Jay Dix Station Park.
From left, Manning Weiss and his father Brad Weiss, fill boxes with sandwiches

From left, Manning Weiss and his father Brad Weiss fill boxes with sandwiches Tuesday at the EquipmentShare headquarters. Manning and Brad both work for Equipment Share.
A red apple among green apples

A red apple among green and yellow apples on Tuesday at the EquipmentShare Headquarters. The food used for the lunches was received through donations.
Craig Hindelang puts lunch boxes into a refrigerator

Craig Hindelang puts lunchboxes into a refrigerator on Tuesday at the EquipmentShare headquarters. Hindelang is the agency headquarters chef, and coordinates the food and the cleaning of it. 

