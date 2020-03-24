PHOTO GALLERY: Volunteers hand out meals to out of school kids

EquipmentShare, a company dedicated to rent construction equipment, started to handle lunches around Columbia through a program it created called No Child Hungry on Monday. The program focuses on students who now are out of school as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and need school lunches. EquipmentShare project manager Matt Bade and headquarters chef Craig Hindelang are also thinking of anyone who is in need in this time of crisis. The program has two locations, one at Frederick Douglass High School and another at Jay Dix Station Park and will be running every day of this week, starting at 10:30 a.m. until they run out of meals.