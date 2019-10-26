PHOTO GALLERY: Wildcats beat Tigers to the pounce

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. races Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe to the end zone during the Tigers' game against the Wildcats on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Bowden Jr. scored one of his two touchdowns of the day on the play.
Missouri running back Tyler Badie raises his hands in frustration as he walks alongside offensive lineman Yasir Durant after a 29-7 loss to Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. The Tigers are 0-3 on the road this season.
On a rainy Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky, the Missouri Tigers fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 29-7. In a game filled with fumbles and sloppy play, Missouri was never able to get the offense going. The Tigers’ sole points came from a screen pass to Tyler Badie early in the third quarter. Kelly Bryant’s health was in question throughout the game, and he was pulled in the third quarter for Taylor Powell after pulling up awkwardly on his hamstring during a first-quarter run.
But the star of the show was Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr., who had been a wide receiver for the Wildcats this season but was pushed into the starting quarterback position after his team's loss to South Carolina. Bowden himself was responsible for over 250 total yards, of which more than 200 came from running. The Kentucky ground game was too much for the Tigers. The Wildcats had over 250 rushing yards on the game, the most the Tigers had given up all season.
Next week the Tigers have a bye but will be preparing to face Georgia on November 9 in Athens, Georgia.
