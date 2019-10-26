You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Wildcats beat Tigers to the pounce

On a rainy Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky, the Missouri Tigers fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 29-7. In a game filled with fumbles and sloppy play, Missouri was never able to get the offense going. The Tigers’ sole points came from a screen pass to Tyler Badie early in the third quarter. Kelly Bryant’s health was in question throughout the game, and he was pulled in the third quarter for Taylor Powell after pulling up awkwardly on his hamstring during a first-quarter run.

But the star of the show was Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr., who had been a wide receiver for the Wildcats this season but was pushed into the starting quarterback position after his team's loss to South Carolina. Bowden himself was responsible for over 250 total yards, of which more than 200 came from running. The Kentucky ground game was too much for the Tigers. The Wildcats had over 250 rushing yards on the game, the most the Tigers had given up all season. 

Next week the Tigers have a bye but will be preparing to face Georgia on November 9 in Athens, Georgia.

The entrance of Kroger Field remains open

The entrance of Kroger Field before Missouri's game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri players lunge in the end zone

Missouri players lunge in the end zone to prepare for their game against the Wildcats on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Kelly Bryant gazes to the field

Kelly Bryant gazes to the field in the rain before Missouri plays Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri defensive end Chris Turner, end of line, eyes the quarterback

Missouri defensive end Chris Turner, end of line, eyes the center to watch for the snap during the Tigers' game against the Wildcats on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe holds the ball

Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe holds the ball after recovering a fumble in the third quarter of a game  Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Kentucky running back Asim Rose breaks through the gap

Kentucky running back Asim Rose breaks through a gap while being hit by Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson during Saturday's game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. races Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. races Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe to the end zone during the Tigers' game against the Wildcats on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Bowden Jr. scored one of his two touchdowns of the day on the play.
The line judge signals a touchdown for Kentucky

The line judge signals a touchdown for Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke during Saturday's game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
A Kentucky fan signals for a first down

A Kentucky fan signals for a first down during a Kentucky drive at the end of the second quarter of Saturday's game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri offensive lineman Yasir Durant anchors the left side of the line

Missouri offensive lineman Yasir Durant blocks Kentucky defensive end T.J. Carter during Saturday's game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Barry Odom walks off the field after a defensive possession

Barry Odom walks on the field after a defensive possession during Missouri’s game Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. The Tigers were shut out in the first half.
Missouri defensive players Joshuah Bledsoe and Jordan Elliott trot off the rainy field

Missouri defensive players Joshuah Bledsoe and Jordan Elliott trot off the field together at the end of the Tigers' game against the Wildcats on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is sacked

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is sacked by Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis and a defensive lineman during Saturday's game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri running back Tyler Badie raises his shoulders in frustration

Missouri running back Tyler Badie raises his hands in frustration as he walks alongside offensive lineman Yasir Durant after a 29-7 loss to Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. The Tigers are 0-3 on the road this season. 
Two lone Missouri fans who stuck out the whole game sit and wait

Die-hard Missouri fans sit and wait for the final whistle of Saturday's game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
