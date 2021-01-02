PHOTO GALLERY: Winter weather rings in the New Year

Layers of ice and flurries of snow swept over Columbia on Friday as the first day of 2021 unfolded. “It was cool to start this year with a little snow,” Columbia resident Ben Lidsky said. “I hope this means something good for us all.”
A winter storm warning was in effect from Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing rain kicked off the new year just past midnight, but snow did not begin until approximately midday. Temperatures fell into the 20s Friday night. Snow is expected again on Saturday.