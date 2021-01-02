You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Winter weather rings in the New Year

  • 1 min to read
Layers of ice and flurries of snow swept over Columbia on Friday as the first day of 2021 unfolded. “It was cool to start this year with a little snow,” Columbia resident Ben Lidsky said. “I hope this means something good for us all.”

A winter storm warning was in effect from Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing rain kicked off the new year just past midnight, but snow did not begin until approximately midday. Temperatures fell into the 20s Friday night. Snow is expected again on Saturday.

Icicles hang onto the wheelhouse of a parked car

LEFT: Icicles hang onto the wheelhouse of a parked car on Friday morning in East Campus. RIGHT: Snow begins to flurry on Friday outside the Missouri United Methodist Church on Tenth Street.
Ice clings to the branches of trees on New Years Day

Ice clings to the branches of trees on New Years Day in Northeast Columbia. Temperatures barely got above freezing during the day and quickly fell below freezing as night set in.
Ben Lidsky is a freshman at Kansas University and a musician

Ben Lidsky is a freshman at Kansas University and a musician. Lidsky, who posed for a portrait outside his home on Friday, took a gap year in Israel before studying classics at KU. “I’m in a band called Ceremonial Quilting,” he said. “I’m about to release an album called “Ways I Never Said I Am Sorry.”
Ice cakes the grass and telephone lines as snow starts to fall

Ice cakes the grass and telephone lines as snow starts to fall on Friday in northeast Columbia
Snow and ice cover the rotting berries

Snow and ice cover rotting berries on Friday in the Grindstone Nature Area.
Snow and ice collect on frozen carboard

Snow and ice collect on frozen cardboard on Friday afternoon on MU campus. 
Snow starts to fall as a car drives past A-1 Auto Recyclers

Snow starts to fall as a car drives past A-1 Auto Recyclers on Friday in northeast Columbia.
Snow and ice cover the rocks and trees the line Grindstone Creek

Snow and ice cover the rocks and trees that line Grindstone Creek on Friday in the Grindstone Nature Area.
A print edition of The New York Times newspaper reads “Friday, January 1, 2021”

A print edition of The New York Times newspaper reads “Friday, January 1, 2021” on Friday as it sits on a sidewalk covered in raindrops.
Ice clings to a colorful fence

Ice clings to a colorful fence outside of Green Meadows Preschool on Friday afternoon in South Columbia.
Maura Roodhouse, left and Sam Stephens cross a stream

Maura Roodhouse, left and Sam Stephens cross a stream on Friday in the Grindstone Nature Area. Roodhouse is a junior at Rock Bridge High School and Stephens is a junior at Hickman High School.

