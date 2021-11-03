Photographers document the first COVID-19 shots for children, as the U.S. enters new phase of vaccination campaign

LEFT: Nurse Lydia Holly prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses for children Wednesday at Children's National Hospital in Washington. RIGHT: Shots of COVID-19 vaccine for children are prepared Wednesday at Children's National Hospital in Washington.
Health officials in the U.S. gave final clearance to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children aged 5-11 on Tuesday. By Wednesday, youngsters were getting jabs in arms.
The risk of severe disease or death in children due to COVID-19 is low, but possible, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday. She also highlighted the impact COVID-19 disruptions have had on children, widening educational disparities.
“There are children in the second grade who have never experienced a normal school year,” Walensky said. “Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that.”
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
