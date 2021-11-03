You are the owner of this article.
Photographers document the first COVID-19 shots for children, as the U.S. enters new phase of vaccination campaign

  • 1 min to read
Health officials in the U.S. gave final clearance to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children aged 5-11 on Tuesday. By Wednesday, youngsters were getting jabs in arms.

The risk of severe disease or death in children due to COVID-19 is low, but possible, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday. She also highlighted the impact COVID-19 disruptions have had on children, widening educational disparities.

“There are children in the second grade who have never experienced a normal school year,” Walensky said. “Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that.”

Leah Lefkove, 9, waits as her dad Dr. Ben Lefkove prepares the first COVID-19 vaccine

Leah Lefkove, 9, waits as her dad, Ben Lefkove, prepares the first COVID-19 vaccine for her Wednesday at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Georgia.
Levi Lefkove, 6, is held by his sister Leah, 9

Levi Lefkove, 6, is held by his sister Leah, 9, while getting his first COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Georgia.
Carter Giglio, 8, hugs Dr. Bear

Carter Giglio, 8, hugs Dr. Bear before being vaccinated Wednesday at Children's National Hospital in Washington. 
Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine

LEFT: Nurse Lydia Holly prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses for children Wednesday at Children's National Hospital in Washington. RIGHT: Shots of COVID-19 vaccine for children are prepared Wednesday at Children's National Hospital in Washington.
Kidney transplant patient Sophia Silvaamaya, 5, held by her father

Kidney transplant patient Sophia Silvaamaya, 5, held by her father, Pedro Silvaamaya, is vaccinated by nurse Kelly Vanderwende Wednesday at Children’s National Hospital in Washington.
Carter Giglio, 8, joined by service dog Barney of Hero Dogs

Carter Giglio, 8, joined by service dog Barney of Hero Dogs, shows off the bandaid over his injection site after being vaccinated Wednesday at Children’s National Hospital in Washington.

