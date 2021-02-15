Puppy yoga: Where energy and mindfulness meet in Columbia

Daniela Calle shakes a puppy's paw during puppy yoga held Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. The puppies are adoptable through Second Chance, a private animal rescue organization based in Columbia.
Rachel Buccieri, left, and Danielle Ryan, right, stretch during puppy yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. "It was so calming to have the puppies running around like therapy animals," Ryan said. "It was fun to just watch them."
Toby, a pit bull puppy, plays with Michelle Moberg during puppy yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. "It is always nice to get out of the house and see other people, especially on Valentine's Day," Moberg said.
A puppy jumps on Rachel Buccieri during puppy yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. "I went to the kitten yoga, but when I saw they (were) doing a dog one, I knew I had to go," Buccieri said.