Puppy yoga: Where energy and mindfulness meet in Columbia

Yoga instructor Sarah Judd has teamed up with Second Chance, a private animal rescue organization, to hold occasional puppy yoga sessions at Lizzi & Rocco’s Natural Pet Market in Columbia.

On Sunday, around 10 pit bull puppies ran around the room, played and climbed on those in the class while they engaged in a mindful yoga flow.

Though noisy and energetic, the puppies seemed to enhance the yoga experience.

“The combo of the puppies and the yoga really helps people to relax completely,” said Cat Young, a Second Chance board member.

The yoga session was also an adoption event. All of the puppies are available for adoption through Second Chance.

“We hope that these events help get animals adopted,” Judd said.

Brad Young watches puppies play while doing yoga

Brad Young watches puppies play while doing yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. Young began fostering puppies about five years ago with Second Chance.
Toby attended puppy yoga Sunday

Toby, a pit bull puppy, attended puppy yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. Second Chance and Sarah's Studio put on the puppy yoga event to encourage adoptions.
Michelle Moberg during puppy yoga

Toby, a pit bull puppy, plays with Michelle Moberg during puppy yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. "It is always nice to get out of the house and see other people, especially on Valentine's Day," Moberg said. 
Rachel Buccieri and Danielle Ryan stretch during puppy yoga

Rachel Buccieri, left, and Danielle Ryan, right, stretch during puppy yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. "It was so calming to have the puppies running around like therapy animals," Ryan said. "It was fun to just watch them."
Daniela Calle shakes a puppy's paw

Daniela Calle shakes a puppy's paw during puppy yoga held Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. The puppies are adoptable through Second Chance, a private animal rescue organization based in Columbia.
A puppy jumps on Rachel Buccieri during puppy yoga

A puppy jumps on Rachel Buccieri during puppy yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. "I went to the kitten yoga, but when I saw they (were) doing a dog one, I knew I had to go," Buccieri said.
A puppy bites the hair of yoga instructor Sarah Judd

A puppy bites the hair of yoga instructor Sarah Judd during puppy yoga Sunday at Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market in Columbia. Judd owns Sarah's Studio, which co-hosted the event.

