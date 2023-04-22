Retro Game Con returns to CoMo

Paul Niemeyer, left, and Adam Koralik speak on a panel on Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia. Both speakers have deep ties with the gaming community, including games like Mortal Kombat and the Sega Pluto console.
The CoMo Retro Game Convention offered a variety of video games, consoles, and merchandise to attract any video game fan. More than 30 vendors, from all over the Midwest, had their collections and sets on display. Many customers came and browsed the tables to see what they could add to their own personal collections. Columbia's video game community showed up with a large crowd, filling the convention center of the Stoney Creek Hotel.