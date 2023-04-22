 Skip to main content
Retro Game Con returns to CoMo

The CoMo Retro Game Convention offered a variety of video games, consoles, and merchandise to attract any video game fan. More than 30 vendors, from all over the Midwest, had their collections and sets on display. Many customers came and browsed the tables to see what they could add to their own personal collections. Columbia's video game community showed up with a large crowd, filling the convention center of the Stoney Creek Hotel.

Ben Bizzer exchanges a game with a customer

Ben Bizzer exchanges a game with a customer on Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia. There were over thirty tables of vendors set up at the Como Retro Game Convention.
A vendor holds two game cartridges to show a customer

A vendor holds two game cartridges to show a customer on Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia. Many retro items including games and consoles were on sale at the convention.
Sam Kersey, left, asks Adam Sharp the price of a vintage video game

Sam Kersey, left, asks Adam Sharp the price of a vintage video game on Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia. Many customers looked to complete their own gaming collections at the convention.
Classic games sit on display

Classic games sit on display on Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia. The Retro Game Hunter Gaming Museum was a new addition to this years convention.
Paul Niemeyer, left, and Adam Koralik speak on a panel

Paul Niemeyer, left, and Adam Koralik speak on a panel on Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia. Both speakers have deep ties with the gaming community, including games like Mortal Kombat and the Sega Pluto console.
  • I am a photographer/videographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu

