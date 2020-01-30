Rhineland: A day on the farm

Steve Wehrle pauses from attaching a trailer to his truck to take a phone call Dec. 8 in Rhineland, Missouri. Wehrle borrowed the trailer from a friend that day because his trailer was tied up somewhere else.
Tate Wehrle, 10, runs to open a gate so his grandfather can drive his truck through it Dec. 8. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Tate said he didn’t know. “We’re trying to talk him out of farming,” his grandfather said in response, because he said it’s hard to make a living as a farmer today.
From left, Tate Wehrle, 10, Steve Wehrle and Scott Wehrle make a plan about which bales of hay they are going to move Dec. 8. They wanted to move the bales to the plot of land where they keep their cows before the weather got colder.
Steve Wehrle’s tan Ford pickup truck jostles him and his grandson Tate, 10, back and forth as they make their way to their farm. Today’s task is moving hay bales from one farm to another that will feed their 40 cows for the winter.
“I grew up on a farm all my life,” Wehrle said of why he continues raising cows, even though he doesn’t make much profit off of it. “You just can’t keep it out of me.” His son Scott and grandson Tate also help take care of the cows. Tate has learned the trade fast and approaches each task with enthusiasm.
