Rhineland: One family’s deer camp

Tom Bruckerhoff flips through previous deer camp kill records that hang on a fridge in The Shack on Nov. 15 in Rhineland, Missouri. Bruckerhoff hung a new piece of paper labeled “2019 Deer Kills” on top of the old records to start the weekend.
From left, Shad Noltensmeyer, Tom Bruckerhoff and Kevin “Kernel Hagenbauker” Hagedorn laugh and drink whiskey during deer camp Nov. 15. Everyone sat around tables in The Shack for a few hours exchanging stories, making jokes and poking fun at each other, and recounting fond memories from previous deer camps.
Shad Junior “SJ” Noltensmeyer, 6 months, holds Beth Bruckerhoff’s finger while Glenda Noltensmeyer holds him during deer camp Nov. 15. Some people at deer camp came in from Hermann and as far as O’Fallon and St. Louis for the weekend.
The Bruckerhoff family and friends socialize in The Shack on the Bruckerhoff’s land during deer camp Nov. 15. The family built The Shack to serve as a gathering place where they could all enjoy each other’s company. Before this building was completed in 2009, the family used a shack that didn’t have electricity, but did have a mice problem.
From left, Ed Elsenraat, Shad Noltensmeyer, Beth Bruckerhoff and Cullen Bruckerhoff stand by the bonfire outside The Shack during deer camp Nov. 15. Noltensmeyer said he’s proud that his family built The Shack themselves from the ground up.
Brenna Panhorst listens to someone share a story during deer camp Nov. 15. The Bruckerhoff family gathered in The Shack on their land for a family tradition of sharing a meal together to celebrate the opening weekend of deer hunting season.
Benton Panhorst, 2, makes faces on the oven door while his cousin Karena Noltensmeyer, 5, plays with the oven light during deer camp Nov. 15. While the adults talked, Benton followed his big cousin around as the two played with cars and explored The Shack.
As night falls over Rhineland the Bruckerhoffs are cozy inside a cabin nestled in the woods on their land. Bursts of laughter explode from inside as cousins, aunts and nephews are reunited for deer camp to celebrate the opening weekend of deer hunting season.
The Bruckerhoff family gathered at “The Shack” for a potluck with sloppy joes, pulled pork and beef tongue. Many of them spent the night in the loft above The Shack and got up before sunrise the next morning for the first day of deer hunting. The Bruckerhoffs have owned their farm in Rhineland since the 1940s and have been hosting deer camp for years. “A lot of family traditions carry on,” said Tom Bruckerhoff. “They may be modified, but they carry on.”
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.