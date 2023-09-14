 Skip to main content
Rocheport Plein Air gets artists into the elements

Rocheport Plein Air gets artists into the elements
Pati Cantu retouches details on her painting Thursday at the Rocheport tunnel on the Katy Trail. Cantu is part of the Columbia Palette painting group and attended the Rocheport Plein Air event with some other members to participate in the opportunity to paint.

 Sharon Quintana Ortiz/Missourian

Peaceful and immersive describe this painting experience. More than 30 artists disrupted their normal routines Thursday to be immersed in the natural setting of Rocheport and capture light and life as they unfold. Rocheport Plein Air took its name from the French expression that means “in the open air” and in its second edition challenged painters to see the same places and paint them with their unique talent and perception. 

Pati Cantu mixes a variety of green tones on her palette Thursday at the Rocheport tunnel on the Katy Trail. Rocheport Plein Air invited artists to pick a spot in town and capture what they saw.

Rocheport’s streets, historical buildings, trails and tunnel are some of the places where painters washed their brushes and mixed colors as birds chirped around them. Bicyclists stopped to visit with the painters at various locations along the Katy Trail. 

T Hudson’s brushes dry in the wind

T Hudson’s brushes dry in the wind Thursday at the River Gnome statue in Rocheport. While painting, she listened to a “Jazzy Morning” playlist that was playing at a bed and breakfast cafe she visited before heading out to paint.
Karen Hodges waits for the sun to come out

Karen Hodges waits for the sun to emerge Thursday to capture light and shadows on her canvas near the Katy Trail in Rocheport. Hodges taught herself how to paint and came to Rocheport Plein Air to improve her skills. Painting is a humbling and peaceful experience for her. “(To) look at God’s creation is overwhelming, and I try to capture all that beauty,” Hodges said.
Mary Sandbothe teaches participants how to make paper

Mary Sandbothe teaches participants how to make paper that can be used to draw, paint, collage or as a notebook cover on Thursday at the Rocheport Community Hall. Sandbothe led the workshop as part of the Rocheport Plein Air event. Making paper is like a meditation process for her. To “be able to slow down, trust the process and not rush it” is the difficult part of this craft, she said.
T Hudson looks at a statue and portrays its details

T Hudson looks at a statue and portrays its details in her artwork Thursday at the River Gnome statue in Rocheport. Hudson got back into painting this year and was looking for a full immersion experience like Rocheport Plein Air, where artists can paint outdoors over a four-day period.
