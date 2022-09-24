Rocking the Boat

 Skip to main content
Under the Lights | 9.23.2022

As Fall begins, teams continue to try to either continue their success or turn their seasons around. Tolton continued their winning ways on homecoming, beating Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0. Helias Catholic’s homecoming, however, did not end on a bright note, as the Crusaders lost 31-0 to Rock Bridge. Capital City won their matchup with intra-city rival Jefferson City 28-7. Centralia lost their first game of the season to Monroe City 28-7, and Fulton continues to struggle this year, as the Hornets dropped their fifth straight game of the season to Moberly, 28-14. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Under the Lights’

The Rock Bridge offense prepares to snap the ball

The Rock Bridge offense prepares to snap the ball in the 3rd quarter during their  homecoming game on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City.
Moberly defensive back Josiah Owen reacts to dropping

Moberly defensive back Josiah Owen reacts to dropping an interception with eight seconds left in the second quarter on Friday at Fulton High School in Fulton. Moberly was ahead by seven point just before the end of the half.
Capital City wide receiver Cam Harrison congratulates

Capital City wide receiver Cam Harrison congratulates Jaylan Thomas after he runs the ball on Friday at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Centralia running back Jack Romine looks from the ground

Centralia running back Jack Romine looks from the ground on Friday at Centralia High school in Centralia. 
Rock Bridge running back Tomisaac Johnson runs

Rock Bridge running back Tomisaac Johnson runs down the field on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. The Bruins scored on this opening drive. 
Jefferson City Ethan Garnett attempts to sack

Jefferson City Ethan Garnett attempts to sack quarterback Hayden Caroll on Friday at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Tolton sophomore defensive back Elliot Kormeier pulls

Tolton sophomore defensive back Elliot Kormeier pulls Bishop junior running back Jayvon Sanders’ jersey on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia.
Capital City Cavalier Jaylan Thomas stiff arms

Capital City Cavalier Jaylan Thomas stiff arms Jefferson City Jay Kendric Johnson on Friday at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The Cavaliers beat the Jays 28-7.
From left to right, Tolton junior running back Scotty Harris

From left to right, Tolton junior running back Scotty Harris receives blocks from offensive linemen senior Luke Robb and sophomore Carter Dampier on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia.
Jefferson City running back Ethan Garnett is tackled

Jefferson City running back Ethan Garnett is tackled by Capital City linebacker Matthew Wiegand while Jefferson City Jordan Garth assists on Friday at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City.

Photos by Bradford Siwak, Ben Koelkebeck, Logan Morris, Nick Sheaffer, Marion Bordier and Anna Griffin.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.

Cover photo by Ben Koelkebeck

