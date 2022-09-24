Rocking the Boat

Moberly defensive back Josiah Owen reacts to dropping an interception with eight seconds left in the second quarter on Friday at Fulton High School in Fulton. Moberly was ahead by seven point just before the end of the half.
As Fall begins, teams continue to try to either continue their success or turn their seasons around. Tolton continued their winning ways on homecoming, beating Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0. Helias Catholic’s homecoming, however, did not end on a bright note, as the Crusaders lost 31-0 to Rock Bridge. Capital City won their matchup with intra-city rival Jefferson City 28-7. Centralia lost their first game of the season to Monroe City 28-7, and Fulton continues to struggle this year, as the Hornets dropped their fifth straight game of the season to Moberly, 28-14. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Under the Lights’
Photos by Bradford Siwak, Ben Koelkebeck, Logan Morris, Nick Sheaffer, Marion Bordier and Anna Griffin.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.
