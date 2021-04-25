Runners brave the rain in 24-hour race

Ramona Stein, right, warms up as she talks with her supporters David Stackhouse, left and Lauren Shoup, center, before the race on Friday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Participants ran for six, 12 or 24 hours during the race. Steins ran in the 24 hour race, which started at 6 p.m.
Cody Eubanks pumps his fist through the air as he finishes his last loop on the 2.5 mile course on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Eubanks set the new record for The 24 Hour Lions Roar, running 120 miles in 24 hours.
Charles Banks, left, runs with Carl Banks a few hours into the race after the sun has set on Friday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Parts of the course were lit up at night for the runners, but they relied on headlights to see areas where the course was unlit.
The time clock marks each hour as the runners continue onto their next loop on Friday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. At the end of the race, runners could see how many miles they achieved in the 24 hours from the mile marker board.
Ricki Richards hugs her family at the finish line after running 62.5 miles on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Richards brother also competed in the 24 hour race, coming across the finish line after her.
Jen Wiethop rubs her feet after running 45 miles in the race on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. During the race, participants faced the wind and rain on and off overnight, causing the trails to be extra muddy.
Stacey Barrientos goes in for a hug with host of the event Jason Conner after running in the 24 hour race on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Barrientos had brain surgery nearly four months ago after being diagnosed with a rare disease. In her last race, she ran 76 miles before her surgery. After running overnight in the rain and during the day during the 24 hours, Barrientos ran 82.5 miles.
On the count of three, 35 sets of feet took off running around Gans Creek. 24 hours later, they finally stopped.
The 24 Hour Lions Roar is a six-, 12- and 24-hour race that started on Friday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. The 24-hour runners started at 6 p.m. on Friday evening, the 12-hour runners at 6 a.m. on Saturday, and the six-hour runners at noon. All the participants finished their last loop around the course around 6 p.m. on Saturday. During the race, runners reverse direction every six hours on the course. Participants ran overnight in the rain, wearing headlights on the trail to see the path in the dark.
The event was a fundraiser to help raise money for Pascale's Pals, a local organization that benefits children and families in Columbia's women's and children hospital. 100% of the proceeds from the race goes towards the organization. Runners had the opportunity to earn T-shirts once they achieved a certain number of miles in the time that they ran.
The first 24 Hour Lions Roar was held in 2019, but the event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In its second year running in 2021, runners came to challenge themselves on the course, set new personal records or run for fun.
In 2019, Andy Emerson set the record of 118 miles in 24 hours. This year, Cody Eubanks set the new record for the 24-hour race with 120 miles.
Supporters of the runners pitched tents and spent the night in the rain, cheering on and providing for the participants of the race. Others stayed at nearby hotels and returned in the morning to support the runners. Hosts of the 24 Hour Lions Roar hope to continue the event for years to come, race director Jason Conner said.