Scenes from Columbia's election night watch parties

Tanya Heath, left, and Renee Hoagenson watch incoming results for the mayoral race at Heath’s watch party Tuesday in Columbia. Hoagenson had past experience running for Congress and was able to give campaign pointers to Heath.
Sarah Catlin, left, and Blake Willoughby check on results for the Columbia School Board election on on Tuesday during a campaign celebration at The Heidelberg. Catlin has been Willoughby’s campaign manager since February.
Julie Rowden watches while the votes for the mayoral election are reported while John Ratliff looks at the reported votes on a computer Tuesday at Stadium Bar and Grill in Columbia. Rowden’s husband, Rick Rowden, contributed to Randy Minchew’s campaign.
From left, Julie Rowden, Jim Meyer, John Ratliff, Randy Minchew and Rick Rowden gather to look at the final reported votes Tuesday at Stadium Bar and Grill in Columbia. Minchew lost to Barbara Buffaloe by about 800 votes.
Randy Minchew’s friends and family clap after his end of election night speech Tuesday at Stadium Bar and Grill in Columbia. During his speech, Minchew thanked his wife, children and current boss as well as his close friends who donated their time to his campaign.
Residents voted for Columbia's second female mayor, Barbara Buffaloe, on Tuesday. After months of campaigning, the race came down to two candidates, Buffaloe and Randy Minchew. Buffaloe earned 800 more votes than Minchew. She celebrated her win at Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar.
The Third and Fourth Ward City Council seats were also up for election. Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady, who ran for the Third Ward seat, ended the night in a tie. Erica Pefferman and Nick Foster ran for the Fourth Ward seat, and Foster coming out as the winner.
Suzette Waters, Blake Willoughby and Andrea Lisenby ran for the Columbia School board, which had two seats up for election. Waters and Willoughby came out on top over Lisenby.
Photos by Margo Wagner, Audrey Stanard, Eileen Wisniowicz, Madison McMillen, Kelsey Rightnowar, Maggie Lenox, Minh Connors, Hana Kellenberger and Maya Bell
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
