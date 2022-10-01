Freshman band member Sienna King performs at the halftime performance on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The band, directed by Denis Swope, performed an ensemble of selections including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Million Dreams”.
Rock Bridge senior Samantha Vavra waves a white towel in the student section at Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Vavra and other senior Rock Bridge students showed out to support the Bruins for Senior Night.
Sisters Jaylee Smith, 9, and Kimber Smith, 6, walk into the stands with their mom, Cassie Smith, at Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Smiths visited the concession stand to stock up on snacks in preparation for the chilly game.
The Rock Bridge dance team performs during halftime at Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The dance choreography was inspired by the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes and featured the iconic line kick sequence.
As the end of September reaches its end, the season pushes on and fans continue to carry on the battle cry. While kings and queens are crowned, teams continue the game of tug of war to push themselves to their limits end. Battle was able to defend their home field with a win over Smith-Cotton. Hickman struggles in a loss against Jefferson City. Rock Bridge takes care of business against Lutheran St. Charles. Russellville squeaked out a victory against Crystal City. Boonville gave everything they had with a win against California.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Kate Cassady, Zach Bott, Megan Sundberg, Clayton Steward, Anastasia Busby, and Jocelyn Peshia.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.
