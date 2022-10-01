 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 9.30.2022

As the end of September reaches its end, the season pushes on and fans continue to carry on the battle cry. While kings and queens are crowned, teams continue the game of tug of war to push themselves to their limits end. Battle was able to defend their home field with a win over Smith-Cotton. Hickman struggles in a loss against Jefferson City. Rock Bridge takes care of business against Lutheran St. Charles. Russellville squeaked out a victory against Crystal City. Boonville gave everything they had with a win against California.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Brennen Stinson and Chris Seaver rush onto the field

Russellville seniors Brennen Stinson and Chris Seaver rush onto the field on Friday at Russellville High School in Russellville, Mo. Russellville faced the Crystal City Hornets.
Corey Gott and Doug Fish cut pork loin

Corey Gott, left, and Doug Fish, both with BTC Bank cut pork loin on Friday at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville, Mo. BTC Bank has been sponsoring tailgates all over Missouri for 10 years. 
Samantha Vavra waves a white towel

Rock Bridge senior Samantha Vavra waves a white towel in the student section at Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Vavra and other senior Rock Bridge students showed out to support the Bruins for Senior Night.
Jaylee Smith and Kimber Smith walk into the stands

Sisters Jaylee Smith, 9, and Kimber Smith, 6, walk into the stands with their mom, Cassie Smith, at Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Smiths visited the concession stand to stock up on snacks in preparation for the chilly game.
Dorthy Henggeler hugs senior homecoming queen Malinda Jackson

Dorthy Henggeler hugs senior homecoming queen Malinda Jackson on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. After being crowned at halftime, Jackson said, “I was shocked . . . I did a back flip.” 
Sienna King performs

Freshman band member Sienna King performs at the halftime performance on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The band, directed by Denis Swope, performed an ensemble of selections including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Million Dreams”. 
The moon sets over the field

The moon sets over the field as Rock Bridge defeats Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at Rock Bridge Stadium in Columbia. This game will be the Bruins last game in September.
The Rock Bridge dance team performs during halftime

The Rock Bridge dance team performs during halftime at Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The dance choreography was inspired by the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes and featured the iconic line kick sequence. 
Ben Smith raises his fist to a cheering student section

Ben Smith raises his fist to a cheering student section after being crowned Homecoming King on Friday at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville, Mo. “I’m emotional that he won,” said Kelly Smith, Ben’s mom.
Joey Scardina looks on

Rock Bridge junior Joey Scardina looks on as the Bruins defense holds strong on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins ended on top, winning 42-13.

 

Photos by Kate Cassady, Zach Bott, Megan Sundberg, Clayton Steward, Anastasia Busby, and Jocelyn Peshia.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.

Cover photo by Kate Cassady.

