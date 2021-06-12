Senior athletes show their skills during Missouri State Senior Games

Athletes prepare to run the 50-meter dash Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Missouri State Senior Games were open to anyone, even out of state residents.
Megan Matty/Missourian
John Dawson has competed in the Missouri State Senior Games for 10 years. Now, at 79 years old, he is competing again in seven different events, ranging from javelin toss to standing long jump.
“I never quit,” Dawson said.
He is just one of many senior athletes competing events including archery, soccer and track and field Saturday across Columbia. The Missouri State Senior Games were open to anyone, even out of state residents.
Sunday will be the last day for events for the 2021 Missouri State Senior Games.
Bill Myers prepares to shoot during an archery competition Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Myers started competing in the Missouri State Senior Games 15 years ago.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Debra Wood, left, and Lora Rooker run during the 800-meter event Saturday in Columbia. Wood and Rooker both finished the race in 3 minutes and 59 seconds.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Gene Grellner pulls his arrows from the target Saturday at the Gans Creel Recreation Area in Columbia. Grellner’s wife, Janis, also competed in the Missouri State Senior Games archery event.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Arturo Marcos, right, runs toward the ball Saturday at Cosmopolitan Park in Columbia. Marcos’ team, KC International, will play Libey’s Bigfoot on Sunday.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Liz Kyger runs during the 800-meter event Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Kyger finished the race in 3 minutes and 27 seconds.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Gerry Applebaum, left, hits a free kick Saturday at Cosmopolitan Park in Columbia. Applebaum’s soccer team, the Cafe Telegraph, was one of seven teams competing in the over-50 men’s division.
Megan Matty/Missourian
John Dawson jumps during the standing long jump event Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Dawson, 79 years old, competed in seven events during the Missouri State Senior Games.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Archers collect their arrows Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. There were 15 archers who competed in the archery event of the Missouri State Senior Games.
Megan Matty/Missourian