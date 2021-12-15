Severe weather thrashes the Great Plains and Midwest

Passersby look at a tree after it fell as high winds strafed the Denver metropolitan area Wednesday in Arvada, Colo. A wind storm ripped through communities along Colorado's Front Range, leaving a trail of property damage in its wake.
An overturned truck pushed high power lines over along Highway 93 because of high winds Wednesday in Superior, Colo. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph along Colorado’s Front Range throughout Wednesday and gusts of up to 100 mph in the foothills.
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward Wednesday. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes.