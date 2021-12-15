You are the owner of this article.
Severe weather thrashes the Great Plains and Midwest

The Hodgeman County Undersheriff confirmed

The Hodgeman County Undersheriff confirmed these grain bins were blown away from a nearby farm into cornfields across Highway 283 on Wednesday in Jetmore, Kan.

 Travis Heying/The Witchita Eagle via AP

More severe weather hit the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday as a powerful storm swept from Colorado to Kansas and Iowa.

The storm system closed highways in western Kansas and spawned tornadoes in Iowa. High winds that whipped across the Colorado Rockies closed roads and knocked out power.

The National Weather Service's high wind warning stretched from New Mexico to upper Michigan. In Russell, Kansas, the weather service reported wind gusts of 100 mph.

A tornado approaches Interstate 80

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward Wednesday. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes. 
Passersby look at a tree

Passersby look at a tree after it fell as high winds strafed the Denver metropolitan area Wednesday in Arvada, Colo. A wind storm ripped through communities along Colorado's Front Range, leaving a trail of property damage in its wake.
An overturned truck pushed high power lines

An overturned truck pushed high power lines over along Highway 93 because of high winds Wednesday in Superior, Colo. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph along Colorado’s Front Range throughout Wednesday and gusts of up to 100 mph in the foothills. 
The dust from heavy winds

The dust from heavy winds obscures the sun Wednesday in Jetmore, Kan.

