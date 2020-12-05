Sights from State | 12.04.20

Lamar High School junior Jacob Morrison conducts the school's marching band on Friday at the Class 2 state championships in Wardsville. "At the state game it feels like you're at the top of the world, you're the only one," Morrison said. "Being able to conduct at the new normal, it feels great."
Students watch in anticipation at the Class 4 state championship on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. "COVID has sucked because we don't get dances or anything," Helias senior Lakora Payne said. "So state's made it a little bit better."
Freshman Helias cheerleader Claire Schnieders yells with her team after a win against MICDS at the Class 4 state championship on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. After a year of plans and events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors are grateful for a chance at a normal high school moment. Senior cheerleader Emma Wieberg said she's been looking forward to her last football season since freshman year. "Finally a good thing happened in 2020," Wieberg said.
Grace Wilding, left, cheers as the Helias student section erupts in excitement at the Class 4 state championship on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. "I've never been to state before," Wilding said. "This is so exhilarating. The highlight of our year."
After eight home games, the Helias marching band performed for their last game of the season at the Class 4 state championship on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Band director Tom Smyth said the students have done remarkably well under difficult circumstances. "That's what music and sports activities are: an escape," Smyth said. "And we all need that right now."
Cheering fills Adkins Stadium as Helias assistant coach Garrett Wiggans embraces senior quarterback Zachary Wolken after winning the Class 4 state championship on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. After a close game, the Helias Crusaders kept their undefeated streak with a five-point lead over MICDS.
Lamar High School and St. Pius X High School play in the state championship game under the moon on Friday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. The Pius Warriors scored a field goal in the third quarter, quickly followed by a touchdown for the Lamar Tigers.
Grace Gengler cheers for St. Pius X High School on Friday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. Her brother is Warriors senior tackle Charlie Gengler. “They play some great defense,” Gengler said during the first half of the game, when the score was tied 0-0.
St. Pius X High School junior wide receiver John Caime cries after losing the Class 2 state championship game to Lamar High School on Friday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. Pius set a new school record by coming into the Class 2 championship game with a 12-0 record.
Invincibility does not always guarantee success. Among the four teams that played in the Missouri high school football championships on Friday, two entered undefeated. Only one remained so. Jefferson City's Helias Crusaders made their mark as state champions, while Kansas City's St. Pius X Warriors had their school-record winning streak ended.
With victories for the Crusaders and Lamar Tigers and losses for the Warriors and MICDS Rams, our visual journalists present ‘Sights from State’— the magic and wonder of high school football.
Photos by Zephyrus Li, Danielle Pycior, Daniel Shular and Braiden Wade.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel and Madi Winfield.
Cover photo by Danielle Pycior.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present‘Sights from State,’ an extension of the Missourian's Friday Nights Sights series.