Sights from State | 12.05.20

Children play with a football during halftime at the state championship game between Windsor and Mid-Buchanan on Saturday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. The kids played into the third quarter in the unusually warm December weather.
Jackson sophomore cornerback Isaiah Davis, right, hugs Jackson senior wide reciever Kannen Turley after scoring a touchdown against Platte County during the Class 5 state championship game on Saturday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Jackson finishes the season with 14 wins and no losses.
Jackson fans celebrate after Platte County lost 42-7 at the Class 5 state championship game on Saturday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Jackson maintained possession of the ball for 36 minutes and 43 seconds of the game in total.
The Blair Oaks coaching team poses for a celebratory photo after winning the Class 3 state championship on Saturday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. This victory came two years to the day after their last state title win.
Windsor High School senior Jake Wheatley inspects his team’s state championship trophy on Saturday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. Wheatley would then lead the team in a post-game prayer.
Blair Oaks junior Sami Hart watches her drum major as she plays the marimba on Saturday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The Falcons performed a medley of songs as their halftime show, including "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2.
Fogged windows show writing on the inside of the Blair Oaks players' bus on Saturday outside Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. This is the second state title the Falcons have won in the past three years.
Mid-Buchanan High School juniors Raegann Frankum, left, and Khania Clark cheer for the Dragons during the first half of the game against Windsor High School on Saturday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. Both students said the experience of the Class 1 state final game was "awesome."
Windsor High School junior Dalton Witherspoon yells in victory to the school's crowd of supporters after winning the Class 1 state championship on Saturday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. Witherspoon led the team in rushing yards, racking up 2,386 yards before the final game.
Soon, Missouri football stadiums will be empty: stands vacant, turf grass bare. It wasn't clear at the beginning of the season whether they'd fill this year. But, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams played on — and when it came down to the wire, thousands of fans turned out for the state championships.
With victories for the Blair Oaks Falcons, Jackson Indians and Windsor Greyhounds and losses for the Maryville Spoofhounds, Platte County Pirates and Mid-Buchanan Dragons, our visual journalists present ‘Sights from State’— the magic and wonder of high school football.
Photos by Jackson Estwanick, Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Daniel Shular, Evann Twitchell and Owen Ziliak.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel and Madi Winfield.
Cover photo by Owen Ziliak.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present‘Sights from State,’an extension of the Missourian's Friday Nights Sights series.