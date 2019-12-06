You are the owner of this article.
Sights from state: Leave it on the (yard)line

Ava football players stretch in the middle of Faurot Field

Ava football players stretch in the middle of Faurot Field on Friday before the football game. Ava entered the game undefeated with 14 wins in the 2019 season. 
Jordan Smith, Jalen Head and Antonio Doyle link arms as they walk

From left, Lutheran North’s Jordan Smith, Jalen Head and Antonio Doyle link arms as they wait to be presented with the championship trophy on Friday. Lutheran North entered the game 13-0.
An Ava School District bus is painted

An Ava School District bus is painted with the jersey numbers of the football players on Friday. 
Lutheran North wide receiver Cameron Griffin catches a pass

Lutheran North wide receiver Cameron Griffin catches a pass as Ava’s Mason Cole defends on Friday. Griffin scored one touchdown during the game.
Jacob Eastling looks at the jumbotron

Jacob Eastling looks at the jumbotron above the south end zone on Friday.
Lutheran North fans cheer

Lutheran North fans cheer on Friday during the Class 2 State Championship game. Lutheran North shut out Ava. 
Wyatt Johnson flips through play cards

Wyatt Johnson, left, holds play cards as Ben Manzolillo flips through them on Friday. 
Ava’s Nate Swofford attempts to tackle Lutheran North’s Jalen Head

From left, Ava’s Nate Swofford attempts to tackle Lutheran North’s Jalen Head while Ava’s Blake King is stiff armed by Lutheran North’s Jerrell Carter on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Head rushed for a net gain of 86 yards in ten carries during the game. 
The Lutheran North cheerleaders stand during the National Anthem

The Lutheran North cheerleaders stand during the National Anthem on Friday on Faurot Field. The football team entered the field following the anthem. 
Cameron Griffin dives into the end zone

Lutheran North senior wide receiver Cameron Griffin dives into the end zone as Ava sophomore Corner back Spencer Skyles tries to hold him back on Friday. Griffin completed three receptions for a total of 49 yards during the game.
The Ava cheer squad huddles on the sideline

The Ava cheer squad huddles on the sideline during the Class 2 State Championship game against Lutheran North on Friday. Lutheran North lead 36-0 at halftime. 
Lutheran North’s Brian Brown rushes into the end zone

Lutheran North’s Brian Brown rushes into the end zone on Friday. Brown rushed for a net gain of 7 yards during the game, averaging 1.4 yards per carry.
Ava quarterback Nate Swofford raises his hand

Ava quarterback Nate Swofford, raises his hand, waiting for someone to help him up after he was tackled on Friday. A Lutheran North player helped Swofford a few seconds later. 
The Lutheran North football team celebrates

The Lutheran North football team celebrates with the 2019 Class 2 State Football championship trophy on Friday. Lutheran North finished undefeated in 2019.
Tanner Rogers, Adam Simpson, Colton McKee and Gary Clinton sing their school fight song

From left, Webb City football players Tanner Rogers, Adam Simpson, Colton McKee and Gary Clinton sing their school fight song on Friday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Webb City played Platte County for the Class 4 State Championship. 
Alana Doll, Karlee Chase, and Courtney Kennedy cheer

From left, Platte County seniors Alana Doll, Karlee Chase, and Courtney Kennedy cheer on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Platte County had an 11-4 record entering the championship game. 
The Webb City football team exits the locker room

The Webb City football team exits the locker room after halftime on Friday at Memorial Stadium. The score at halftime was 21-0 Webb City. 
Webb City’s Kade Hicks high-fives a teammate

Webb City’s Kade Hicks high-fives a teammate during the Class 4 Championship game on Friday. Webb City had a 13-1 record entering the game.
Collin Tyson attempts to tackle Kade Hicks

Platte County’s Collin Tyson attempts to tackle Webb City’s Kade Hicks as Hicks scores a touchdown Friday at Memorial Stadium. Hicks scored two rushing touchdowns during the game. 
The Webb City football team celebrates at the conclusion

The Webb City football team celebrates at the conclusion of the Class 4 State Championship game Friday. 
Dayton Mitchell attempts to get extra yards

Platte County’s Dayton Mitchell attempts to get extra yards while three Webb City players grab him on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Mitchell had 16 receiving yards on two receptions. 
Kade Hicks celebrates after scoring a touchdown

Kade Hicks celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Friday. Hicks rushed for a net gain of 122 yards in 13 carries.
The Webb City student section waves a school flag

The Webb City student section waves a school flag on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Webb City shut out Platte County 48-0.
The football passes through the end zone

The football passes through the end zone on Friday at Memorial Stadium. 
The Platte County marching band files onto the field

The Platte County marching band files onto the field on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Gabriel Harmon attempts to tackle Cade Wilson

Platte County’s Gabriel Harmon attempts to tackle Webb City’s Cade Wilson on Friday. Wilson rushed for a loss of seven yards during the game and returned two punts for a total of 18 yards. 
Donald MacCuish cradles the football after being tackled

Donald MacCuish cradles the football after being tackled by Webb City Friday at Memorial Stadium. MacCuish had three receptions for 26 yards. 
Dillon Harlen rushes down field

Webb City’s Dillon Harlen rushes down field Friday at Memorial Stadium. Harlen rushed for 94 yards and scored one touchdown. 
Sergio Perez hugs Brayden Bond

Sergio Perez, center, hugs Brayden Bond Friday at Memorial Stadium. Bond had just recovered a loose ball for Webb City. 
Sergio Perez and Samuel Thomas kiss the trophy

Sergio Perez, left, and Samuel Thomas kiss the Class 4 State Championship trophy Friday at Memorial Stadium. Webb City won 48-0. 

Cover Photo by Tristen Rouse.

