Sights from State: Reaching for the End(zone)

Left: Tight end Kade Kehl received the ball from the quarterback Josey Meierarend during their game against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field. Right: Odessa quarterback Josey Meierarend throws the ball to his tight end Kade Kehl against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field.
Lincoln quarterback Jackson Beaman celebrates after a rushing touchdown as Valle Catholic High School plays Lincoln High School Saturday on Faurot Field. Beaman had three rushing touchdowns on the day.
Lincoln player Lee Yutzy comforts teammate Devon Parrott as the game between Valle Catholic High School and Lincoln High School comes to an end Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln scored in the final two minutes but was unable to mount a comeback.
Valle offensive lineman Zachary Wolk gets water splashed onto his face after getting a bloody nose during the fourth quarter of Valle Catholic High School's matchup with Lincoln High School Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Valle athletes Aiden Heberlie (11), Joseph Williams (52) and Jayden Gegg (4) celebrate a touchdown while Lincoln defender Joe Bittner walks off the field during their matchup Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Heberlie caught a touchdown on the play.
Football season ended for four more teams Saturday in Columbia, as the High School Football State Championships took place on Faurot Field. The first matchup was between Odesssa and Cassville, where Odessa took down the Wildcats 49-24. Odessa dominated running the ball, gaining 225 yards on the ground on the day. Odessa because the class 3 state champion.
In the second game, it was a close game that came down to the last quarter between Lincoln High School and Valle Catholic High School. Lincoln held the lead at half time, but Valle was able to put up 16 points in the second half to defeat their opponent. Valle had a more effective running offense on the day, accounting for two of their touchdowns and 161 yards. Valle was named the class 1 state championship 30-27.
Currently an Assistant Director of Photography // Education reporter, Spring 2016; Staff Photographer, Fall 2016; Photo Editor, Spring 2017 // Graduate stude studying photojournalism // Reach me at opaggiarino@live.com or in the newsroom at 882-5720
