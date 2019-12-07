You are the owner of this article.
Sights from State: Reaching for the End(zone)

Football season ended for four more teams Saturday in Columbia, as the High School Football State Championships took place on Faurot Field. The first matchup was between Odesssa and Cassville, where Odessa took down the Wildcats 49-24. Odessa dominated running the ball, gaining 225 yards on the ground on the day. Odessa because the class 3 state champion.

In the second game, it was a close game that came down to the last quarter between Lincoln High School and Valle Catholic High School. Lincoln held the lead at half time, but Valle was able to put up 16 points in the second half to defeat their opponent. Valle had a more effective running offense on the day, accounting for two of their touchdowns and 161 yards. Valle was named the class 1 state championship 30-27.

Odessa vs. Cassville: 49 -24, Odessa

Odessa oars sit on the sidelines by the benches.

Odessa oars sit on the sidelines by the benches before Odessa High School plays Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field. Odessa beat Cassville 49-24. 
A touchdown

Left: Tight end Kade Kehl received the ball from the quarterback Josey Meierarend during their game against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field. Right: Odessa quarterback Josey Meierarend throws the ball to his tight end Kade Kehl against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field. 
Odessa senior Kloee Grubb screams in support of the Bulldogs

Odessa senior Kloee Grubb screams in support of her boyfriend, running back Luke Malizzi, during the game against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field. 
Odessa runner back Luke Malizzi runs behind the offensive line during the play against Cassville High School

Odessa runner back Luke Malizzi runs behind the offensive line during the play against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field.
Odessa wide receiver Caleb Cremeen grasps for control of the ball

Odessa wide receiver Caleb Cremeen grasps for control of the ball during the state championship against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field.
Cassville runner back Bowen Preddy is tripped up by Odessa player Wade Johnson

Cassville running back Bowen Preddy is tripped up by Odessa defender Wade Johnson during the game against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field.
Odessa Garrett Sims and Colby Wilson and 50 accept trophy during the game against Cassville High School

Odessa's Garrett Sims and Colby Wilson and accept the state trophy after the championship game against Cassville High School Saturday on Faurot Field.

Valle vs. Lincoln: 30-27, Valle

Lincoln wide receiver Lee Yutzy watches the game from sidelines

Lincoln wide receiver Lee Yutzy watches the game from sidelines as Valle Catholic High School plays Lincoln High School Saturday on Faurot Field. Valley Catholic beat Lincoln 30-27.
Lincoln defender Bo Kroenke reaches to intercept a pass

Lincoln defender Bo Kroenke reaches to intercept a pass as Valle Catholic High School plays Lincoln High School Saturday on Faurot Field. Kroenke returned the interception for 31 yards.
Valle wide receiver Drew Bauman tries to evade a tackle

Valle wide receiver Drew Bauman tries to evade a tackle from Lincoln's Kyle Eckhoff in a matchup between Valle Catholic High School and Lincoln High School  on Faurot Field.
The Valle Catholic student section cheers on their team

The Valle Catholic student section cheers on their team as they take on Lincoln High School Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 
Valle running back Cory Stoll runs upfield

Valle running back Cory Stoll runs upfield as Valle Catholic High School plays Lincoln High School Saturday on Faurot Field.
Valle offensive lineman Zachary Wolk gets water splashed onto his face after getting a bloody nose

Valle offensive lineman Zachary Wolk gets water splashed onto his face after getting a bloody nose during the fourth quarter of Valle Catholic High School's matchup with Lincoln High School Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
incoln quarterback Jackson Beaman motions to a teammate

Lincoln quarterback Jackson Beaman motions to a teammate downfield as Lincoln High School takes on Valle Catholic High School Saturday on Faurot Field.
Valle athletes Aiden Heberlie (11), Joseph Williams (52) and Jayden Gegg (4) celebrate a touchdown

Valle athletes Aiden Heberlie (11), Joseph Williams (52) and Jayden Gegg (4) celebrate a touchdown while Lincoln defender Joe Bittner walks off the field during their matchup Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Heberlie caught a touchdown on the play.
Lincoln player Lee Yutzy comforts teammate Devon Parrott

Lincoln player Lee Yutzy comforts teammate Devon Parrott as the game between Valle Catholic High School and Lincoln High School comes to an end Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln scored in the final two minutes but was unable to mount a comeback.
Valle Catholic High School celebrates a Class 1 High School championship victory

Valle Catholic High School celebrates a Class 1 High School championship victory after taking down Lincoln High School Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Valle Catholic defeated Lincoln 30-27.
  Currently an Assistant Director of Photography // Education reporter, Spring 2016; Staff Photographer, Fall 2016; Photo Editor, Spring 2017 // Graduate stude studying photojournalism

