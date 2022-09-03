Smiles from the Stands

Battle junior Brooke Bliven paints her teammate’s legs before the Battle vs. Capital City game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Battle student section’s theme was neon and the cheerleaders painted their bodies to match.
Derieus Wallace leads his teammates onto the field prior to Moberly’s game against Osage High School on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium in Moberly, Mo. Moberly improved to 1-1 on the season following their win over Osage.
Hickman freshman Genesis Perkins performs during the marching band's half time performance on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Perkins said, “It felt really good” to perform and she “had fun and enjoyed it.”
With week one in the books, teams look to overcome their mistakes and show out for their fans. Another week of hard work and dedication as players look to perfect their craft and bring more energy to the fans. Hickman, Battle and Tolton fell to their opponents. Moberly, Helias and Capital City find success this week with their teams being able to rise to the occasion.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by CJ Christy, Lainey Hogg, Ren Ohlmeier, Cara Penquite, Clayton Steward, Cal Tobias, Madi Winfield and Owen Ziliak.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.
