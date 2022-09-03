 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight
Friday Night Sights | 9.02.2022

Smiles from the Stands

Smiles from the Stands

With week one in the books, teams look to overcome their mistakes and show out for their fans. Another week of hard work and dedication as players look to perfect their craft and bring more energy to the fans. Hickman, Battle and Tolton fell to their opponents. Moberly, Helias and Capital City find success this week with their teams being able to rise to the occasion.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Derieus Wallace leads his teammates onto the field

Derieus Wallace leads his teammates onto the field prior to Moberly’s game against Osage High School on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium in Moberly, Mo. Moberly improved to 1-1 on the season following their win over Osage.
Battle junior Brooke Bliven paints her teammate’s legs

Battle junior Brooke Bliven paints her teammate’s legs before the Battle vs. Capital City game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Battle student section’s theme was neon and the cheerleaders painted their bodies to match.
Derby Price, right, and Terry Yancey cook

Derby Price, right, and Terry Yancey cook as part of the Parental Eagles on Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium in Moberly. This organization raises money, using volunteers, for future games.
Laurie Buchner, left, and Maria Neshiem cheer for the Capital City Cavaliers

Laurie Buchner, left, and Maria Neshiem cheer for the Capital City Cavaliers on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Cavaliers won against the Spartans 41-32.
Moberly High School players gather around a television

Moberly High School players gather around a television to watch film after coming off the field on Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium in Moberly, Mo. Moberly led 14-7 after the first quarter.
Hickman freshman Genesis Perkins performs

Hickman freshman Genesis Perkins performs during the marching band's half time performance on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Perkins said, “It felt really good” to perform and she “had fun and enjoyed it.”
Bugs fly around a lightpost

Bugs fly around a light post on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia.
A group of seniors lead the Helias student section in cheers

A group of seniors lead the Helias student section in cheers on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Helias students chose a theme mocking the Kewpies.

Photos by CJ Christy, Lainey Hogg, Ren Ohlmeier, Cara Penquite, Clayton Steward, Cal Tobias, Madi Winfield and Owen Ziliak.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.

Cover photo by Clayton Steward.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian

  • Assistant director of photography (ADOP) at Vox Magazine. Previously ADOP, photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended for you