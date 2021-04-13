You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY

Spring has sprung in Shelter Gardens

This week, tulip beds were on full display at Shelter Gardens, located behind the Shelter Insurance on West Broadway. 

Shelter Gardens has 300 varieties of shrubs and trees in its five-acre garden. Anyone is allowed to visit the garden from 8 a.m. to sunset. 

In addition to its standard garden beds, Shelter Gardens has a “sensory garden” designed for the visually impaired. The garden also features a Vietnam veterans memorial, a one-room schoolhouse, a reflecting pool, a rock garden, a gazebo and more.

Tulips blossom in the Shelter Garden

Tulips blossom Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. According to Bloom and Wild, a flower company, tulips were originally from Central Asia, where they grew as wild flowers, but they were imported to Europe in the 16th century.
Tulips fill out the patch

Tulips fill out a patch Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. According to Amsterdam Tulip Museum Online, there are 15 different groups of tulips.
Molly Patchell and Andrew Patchell try to take pictures

Molly Patchell, front, and Andrew Patchell try to take pictures of their dog, Luna, on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. "She is very photogenic," Molly said. "She gets her picture taken a lot."
Light shines through the tulip petals

Light shines through the tulip petals Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. According to Merriam-Webster, the word "tulip" came from the Turkish word for "turban" because of their similar appearances.
Tulips blossom around a statue

Tulips blossom around a statue Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. Now that spring has arrived, tulips are in full bloom.
An apple tree branch grows upward

An apple tree flower branch grows upward Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. Shelter Gardens is a 5-acre garden.
Petals fan out

Petals fan out Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. The gardens are open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk.
A red edged tulip grows

A red-edged tulip grows Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. Tulips, a spring flower, are among the 15,000 types of annual and perennial flowers that the gardens host, according to the garden's website.
Two tulips grow together

Two tulips grow together Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. According to Bloom and Wild, a flower company, tulips most often symbolize deep love.

 

