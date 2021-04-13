Spring has sprung in Shelter Gardens

Tulips blossom Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. According to Bloom and Wild, a flower company, tulips were originally from Central Asia, where they grew as wild flowers, but they were imported to Europe in the 16th century.
Light shines through the tulip petals Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. According to Merriam-Webster, the word "tulip" came from the Turkish word for "turban" because of their similar appearances.
A red-edged tulip grows Tuesday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. Tulips, a spring flower, are among the 15,000 types of annual and perennial flowers that the gardens host, according to the garden's website.
This week, tulip beds were on full display at Shelter Gardens, located behind the Shelter Insurance on West Broadway.
Shelter Gardens has 300 varieties of shrubs and trees in its five-acre garden. Anyone is allowed to visit the garden from 8 a.m. to sunset.
In addition to its standard garden beds, Shelter Gardens has a “sensory garden” designed for the visually impaired. The garden also features a Vietnam veterans memorial, a one-room schoolhouse, a reflecting pool, a rock garden, a gazebo and more.