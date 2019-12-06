You are the owner of this article.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP DAY ONE: leave it on the (yard)line

Ava football players stretch in the middle of Faurot Field

Ava football players stretch in the middle of Faurot Field on Friday before the football game. Ava entered the game undefeated with 14 wins in the 2019 season. 
Jordan Smith, Jalen Head and Antonio Doyle link arms as they walk

From left, Lutheran North’s Jordan Smith, Jalen Head and Antonio Doyle link arms as they wait to be presented with the championship trophy on Friday. Lutheran North entered the game 13-0.
An Ava School District bus is painted

An Ava School District bus is painted with the jersey numbers of the football players on Friday. 
Lutheran North wide receiver Cameron Griffin catches a pass

Lutheran North wide receiver Cameron Griffin catches a pass as Ava’s Mason Cole defends on Friday. Griffin scored one touchdown during the game.
Jacob Eastling looks at the jumbotron

Jacob Eastling looks at the jumbotron above the south end zone on Friday.
Lutheran North fans cheer

Lutheran North fans cheer on Friday during the Class 2 State Championship game. Lutheran North shut out Ava. 
Wyatt Johnson flips through play cards

Wyatt Johnson, left, holds play cards as Ben Manzolillo flips through them on Friday. 
Ava’s Nate Swofford attempts to tackle Lutheran North’s Jalen Head

From left, Ava’s Nate Swofford attempts to tackle Lutheran North’s Jalen Head while Ava’s Blake King is stiff armed by Lutheran North’s Jerrell Carter on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Head rushed for a net gain of 86 yards in ten carries during the game. 
The Lutheran North cheerleaders stand during the National Anthem

The Lutheran North cheerleaders stand during the National Anthem on Friday on Faurot Field. The football team entered the field following the anthem. 
Cameron Griffin dives into the end zone

Lutheran North senior wide receiver Cameron Griffin dives into the end zone as Ava sophomore Corner back Spencer Skyles tries to hold him back on Friday. Griffin completed three receptions for a total of 49 yards during the game.
The Ava cheer squad huddles on the sideline

The Ava cheer squad huddles on the sideline during the Class 2 State Championship game against Lutheran North on Friday. Lutheran North lead 36-0 at halftime. 
Lutheran North’s Brian Brown rushes into the end zone

Lutheran North’s Brian Brown rushes into the end zone on Friday. Brown rushed for a net gain of 7 yards during the game, averaging 1.4 yards per carry.
Ava quarterback Nate Swofford raises his hand

Ava quarterback Nate Swofford, raises his hand, waiting for someone to help him up after he was tackled on Friday. A Lutheran North player helped Swofford a few seconds later. 
The Lutheran North football team celebrates

The Lutheran North football team celebrates with the 2019 Class 2 State Football championship trophy on Friday. Lutheran North finished undefeated in 2019.

Cover Photo by Tristen Rouse.

