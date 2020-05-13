You are the owner of this article.
Stuck in place: A visiting scholar's account of being unable to go home

Jialing Chen looks at the sunset through a window

Jialing Chen looks at the sunset through a window in her room April 21 at University Place Apartments. She has not stepped outside, except for disposing garbage and collecting delivered groceries, for about a month and a half. After seeing what had happened in Wuhan, China, Chen is scared to leave her apartment.

No fresh air, no family and mostly silence. That has been the daily life of Jialing Chen, a visiting scholar at the University of Missouri for the spring semester, since stay-at-home measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were put in place. 

Chen, a master's degree candidate from China, considered herself lucky to be able to live in the United States for six months when she arrived at MU in January.

Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her flight home is canceled. Her stay here is involuntarily extended. Her roommate, Jingying Yang, who she only sees during meals, isolates in her own room.

Yang is concentrating on studying for her International English Language Testing System exam and plans to continue graduate school in England. 

Jialing Chen stands by her window

Jialing Chen stands by her window just after midnight April 25 at University Place Apartments. The window has recently become Chen's favorite place in her apartment as she feels closer to nature.

For the past two months, and acting in accordance with recommendations to isolate, Chen only goes outdoors to dispose of trash or to collect the supplies and groceries she has delivered. Trash is weekly. Supplies are every two weeks.

The roommates have not turned on the air-conditioner in their apartment for more than two months. Chen's family said that central air conditioning could spread infection. Her family's fears were rooted in early reports from the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China.

Jialing Chen calls her mother before going to bed

Jialing Chen calls her mother before going to bed April 17 at University Place Apartments. With the pandemic still spreading in the United States, Chen's mother is worried and tries to contact her as much as she can.
Jialing Chen falls on the bed

Jialing Chen falls on the bed after finishing an online class April 14 at University Place Apartments. “Recently, I always feel tired,” Chen said.

Isolation has caused loneliness and anxiety. Her mother, who lives in the city of Guangzhou, calls as often as she can.

She asks Chen to send voice messages so she can listen for a cough. Their messages center around her family’s discussion about the pandemic in the U.S. 

“I don’t know how to explain the differences between the two countries,” said Chen, referring to her family’s perception of how dire the situation is here.

Jialing Chen and her roommate Jingying Yang eat dinner together

Jialing Chen, right, and her roommate Jingying Yang eat dinner together April 16 at University Place Apartments. Their meals usually consist of chicken and vegetables. They do not interact much because Yang is preparing for the International English Language Testing System proficiency test.

Her parents were initially apprehensive about her living in America. Because of their ideological differences, Chen worked hard to convince them to let her come on this trip alone.

Her college sponsored part of the cost after she passed the English language test which took a year and a half to prepare for. She's the only one among her siblings who was able to study abroad. The pandemic has meant the loss of experiences that Chen would have had during her stay here.

“I lost a lot of time and money,” said Chen.  

In addition to her family’s concern, Chen's impending graduation has added pressure. Chen has been searching for information about return flights to China but has not received any answers.

Diptych

LEFT: Jialing Chen uses her body to open a door on April 24 at University Place Apartments. Every time she goes out, she wears masks and gloves made of plastic bags to protect herself. RIGHT: Jialing Chen puts plastic bags on her hands before going out to dispose of garbage April 24 at University Place Apartments. Chen uses the bags to prevent her hands from coming into contact with things outside her apartment.
Jialing Chen's roommate disinfects her in the hallway

Jingying Yang disinfects Jialing Chen in the hallway after Chen took out the trash on April 24 at University Place Apartments. “It’s better to take all the precautions I can,” said Chen.
Diptych 2

LEFT: Jialing Chen puts delivered groceries into her refrigerator April 17 at University Place Apartments. Chen arranges to have groceries delivered on the same day she plans to take out the garbage. “It can reduce the times that I have to go out,” Chen said. RIGHT: Jialing Chen grows green onions on the her windowsill April 27 at University Place Apartments. “I want more living things in my room and I can eat fresh (green onions) every day,” Chen said.

Chen works remotely with her professor at JINAN University in China where she will eventually receive her master's degree in radio and television communication.

The 13-hour time difference means she is on WeChat and receiving messages throughout the night. She might have to prolong her graduation into the next semester if she can't make it home due to the delays. 

With her visa set to expire on June 13 and her apartment lease on June 15, Chen is unsure about her immediate future. 

"I'm like a boat out at sea," she said.

Jialing Chen searches for information about flights back to China

Jialing Chen searches for information about flights back to China on her phone April 14 at University Place Apartments. The Chinese words on the phone case, which Chen bought before coming to the United States, translate to “everything will go well”.
Jialing Chen finally goes to look at the sunset

On a rare trip outside, Jialing Chen walks to the nearby University Avenue Parking Structure to look at the sunset on April 21. “It’s so pretty. Way better than what I see from my room,” Chen said.

