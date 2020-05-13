Stuck in place: A visiting scholar's account of being unable to go home

No fresh air, no family and mostly silence. That has been the daily life of Jialing Chen, a visiting scholar at the University of Missouri for the spring semester, since stay-at-home measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were put in place.
Chen, a master's degree candidate from China, considered herself lucky to be able to live in the United States for six months when she arrived at MU in January.
Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her flight home is canceled. Her stay here is involuntarily extended. Her roommate, Jingying Yang, who she only sees during meals, isolates in her own room.
Yang is concentrating on studying for her International English Language Testing System exam and plans to continue graduate school in England.
For the past two months, and acting in accordance with recommendations to isolate, Chen only goes outdoors to dispose of trash or to collect the supplies and groceries she has delivered. Trash is weekly. Supplies are every two weeks.
The roommates have not turned on the air-conditioner in their apartment for more than two months. Chen's family said that central air conditioning could spread infection. Her family's fears were rooted in early reports from the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China.
Isolation has caused loneliness and anxiety. Her mother, who lives in the city of Guangzhou, calls as often as she can.
She asks Chen to send voice messages so she can listen for a cough. Their messages center around her family’s discussion about the pandemic in the U.S.
“I don’t know how to explain the differences between the two countries,” said Chen, referring to her family’s perception of how dire the situation is here.
Her parents were initially apprehensive about her living in America. Because of their ideological differences, Chen worked hard to convince them to let her come on this trip alone.
Her college sponsored part of the cost after she passed the English language test which took a year and a half to prepare for. She's the only one among her siblings who was able to study abroad. The pandemic has meant the loss of experiences that Chen would have had during her stay here.
“I lost a lot of time and money,” said Chen.
In addition to her family’s concern, Chen's impending graduation has added pressure. Chen has been searching for information about return flights to China but has not received any answers.
Chen works remotely with her professor at JINAN University in China where she will eventually receive her master's degree in radio and television communication.
The 13-hour time difference means she is on WeChat and receiving messages throughout the night. She might have to prolong her graduation into the next semester if she can't make it home due to the delays.
With her visa set to expire on June 13 and her apartment lease on June 15, Chen is unsure about her immediate future.
"I'm like a boat out at sea," she said.