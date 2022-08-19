Students roll into Columbia with packed cars and U-Hauls

From left, Hannah Owens, John Owens, Max Owens and Julie Owens move a dresser into Hannah’s house on Aug. 12 at on Wilson Avenue in Columbia. The dresser was purchased at a second-hand store in the suburbs of Chicago and was originally deep purple. John Owens spent 15 hours painting it white before driving it in a U-Haul to Columbia. It took three coats.
Joe Breidecker removes the “vacant” sign from his new mailbox on Aug. 10 on University Avenue in Columbia. Breidecker will be a senior this year and is excited to live on East Campus after living at Brookside the past two years. His girlfriend will live next door.
Julien Sanjur, left, and Karen Stephen eat ice cream on their first date Wednesdays at Sparky's Homemade Ice Cream. Sanjur, a senior, went to Kansas City for the summer, and Stephen, a junior, stayed in Columbia.
From left, Hannah Brown, Cherikee Morgan, Keria Howard, Sophie Stevens and Lewis Lillardtalk by the Thomas Jefferson statue Thursday on the MU campus in Columbia. The group just met minutes before. “They looked gay, so we came,” Howard said.
Ashlyn Green scrolls on her laptop in front of Plaza 900 with her favorite scripture clipped to her water bottle on Thursday in Columbia. Green is graduating in December and chose to live in the dorms for her final semester. “I feel like I can be a resource for freshmen,” Green said.
The students are back. MU freshmen and returning students flocked to campus and downtown Columbia throughout the week in preparation for the fall semester. The week was full of U-Hauls, shopping trips, campus activities and time spent with new and old friends.