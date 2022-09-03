 Skip to main content
Under the Lights | 9.02.2022

Stumbling at the Finish Line

As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeat Battle 41-32.

Capital City kicker senior Joe Schaefer lines up to kick the ball

Capital City kicker senior Joe Schaefer, senior, lines up to kick the ball on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Capital City won against Battle High School with a final score of 41-32. 
Moberly senior Landon Andrews raises his hand to slam the ground

Moberly senior Landon Andrews raises his hand to slam the ground following a play on Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium in Moberly. Moberly lost by just one point last Friday to Smith-Cotton.
Caleb Gooch tackles Chase Tomlin

Tolton linebacker Caleb Gooch tackles Putnam County running back Chase Tomlin on Friday at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. If Tolton had maintained the lead it held at halftime, it would have secured its first 2-0 start in program history.
Dalton Scheulen, senior, looks to the sideline

Dalton Scheulen, senior, looks to the sideline before a snap against Hickman on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Helias Catholic goes to 2-0 on the season with their win.
Derieus Wallace makes a move

Derieus Wallace makes a move against Osage High School sophomore Jason Colonius on Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium in Moberly. Moberly will visit Winfield-Elsbery next Friday.
Brady Wilburn and Sergio Lopez Jr. of Hickman, take down a Helias Crusader

Brady Wilburn, junior, and Sergio Lopez Jr., sophomore, of Hickman, take down a Helias Crusader as he crosses into the end zone on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Helias put up 41 points and successfully shut out the Kewpies.
Jake Hoernschemeyer weaves through defenders

Tolton running back Jake Hoernschemeyer weaves through Putnam County defenders on Friday at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Hoernschemeyer ended the drive with what many assumed to be the game-winning touchdown, with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Derieus Wallace jumps

Moberly senior Derieus Wallace jumps after scoring his second touchdown of the game on Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium in Moberly. Wallace returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

 

Photos by Owen Ziliak, Madi Winfield, Clayton Steward, and Cara Penquite.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.

Cover photo by Madi Winfield.

