Stumbling at the Finish Line

Tolton running back Jake Hoernschemeyer weaves through Putnam County defenders on Friday at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Hoernschemeyer ended the drive with what many assumed to be the game-winning touchdown, with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Tolton linebacker Caleb Gooch tackles Putnam County running back Chase Tomlin on Friday at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. If Tolton had maintained the lead it held at halftime, it would have secured its first 2-0 start in program history.
Brady Wilburn, junior, and Sergio Lopez Jr., sophomore, of Hickman, take down a Helias Crusader as he crosses into the end zone on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Helias put up 41 points and successfully shut out the Kewpies.
As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeat Battle 41-32.
Photos by Owen Ziliak, Madi Winfield, Clayton Steward, and Cara Penquite.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.