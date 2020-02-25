Sweet Springs: Our Own Land

Students and alumni of Sweet Springs High School sing the school anthem together after a back-to-school event Monday, Aug. 26, at the Sweet Springs High School gym. “I think it's a good tradition that we're doing now that brings unity to the school. And even if you don't play sports ... you can be included in something and show support for it," said Michelle Fuehring, an alumna of Sweet Springs High School.
From left, Thad Johnson, Abram Goode and Travis Wike pray for Noah Fogarty during the Sunday service Aug. 18 at First Baptist Church of Sweet Springs. According to attendee Jane Perkins, people were uncomfortable with the idea of praying over others when it was first introduced a few years ago but are getting more comfortable with it now.
Phyllis Koch weaves a rug in a building of what locals call “the colonnades" Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Sweet Springs. Koch and her husband, Bill Koch, moved back to Sweet Springs in October 2018 after spending 23 years of their lives in Chillicothe and decided to buy the north building of the colonnades. According to Bill Koch, they will be working with the Sweet Springs Restoration Foundation to restore the colonnades to its original glory.
The old hospital, which closed in the 1990s, sits in Sweet Springs. Many things were left inside the building, and for Sweet Springs residents, it is full of memories. “It’s run down and falling apart, and really not being used right now. But it doesn’t represent death to most people. It’s a memory that’s still alive,” Sweet Springs resident Lindsay Fogarty said. ... “I’m going to tell you that life happened here. And, sure, it doesn’t look the way I want it to look, but it’s OK, because life went with me.” After the closure of the old hospital, a new one was built next to Interstate 70. The I-70 Community Hospital closed, however, in February 2019 and filed for bankruptcy one month later. At this point, there is no hospital or clinic in town.
Jane Perkins feeds her cows Wednesday, Aug. 28, at her farm in Sweet Springs. Jane and her husband, Greg Perkins, opened the alien-themed "Club 2000" in the “colonnades," offering pizzas, drinks, movies and pingpong and pool tables to teenagers relaxing after school was out. Jane bought an old movie house in downtown Sweet Springs and an adjacent building in May 2018. She's now renovating the two buildings.
LEFT: Mary Jo Berry makes a sandwich in her kitchen Saturday, Aug. 24, in Sweet Springs. Berry has lived in Sweet Springs her entire life. She decided to demolish her barn and rebuild her home on that land 23 years ago and has been living there ever since. “It’s a big joke that I live in a barn," Berry said. RIGHT: An old photograph of Mary Jo Berry, left, and her younger sister, Betty Ann Sims, taken when they lived in Sedalia on Saturday, Aug. 24, in Berry's home. “We had gone to Sedalia and the snow came. My aunt was a nurse, so she wrapped our feet in rags to go downtown to buy new boots,” Berry said. Sims passed away in May.
An electric vehicle parking spot sits Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the I-70 Community Hospital’s parking lot. The I-70 Community Hospital closed in February 2019 and filed for bankruptcy one month later, leaving the town without a hospital or clinic. Many community members, like Janet Scott, supported the hospital when it opened and volunteered and raised funds to support it.
Dana Self takes a smoke break during the John Hinck Championship on July 6 at the Sweet Springs Motorcross Complex. Self is one of the announcers for the annual championship held in the memory of John Hinck, a local resident who used to volunteer heavily at the Motorcross Complex until his death in 2013.
Sweet Springs, a mid-Missouri town with a population of 1,484, was originally platted as Brownsville in 1838. It was later renamed Sweet Springs in 1887.
In the early 1900s, the International Shoe Company employed nearly 400 people in the town. According to locals, the company was largely responsible for bringing Sweet Springs out of the decline it suffered in the early 1900s.
Many people, however, had to find new jobs out of town when the shoe company shut down in the early 1980s. Downtown Sweet Springs is almost vacant now, but community members are trying to revive it.
Residents believe the people of Sweet Springs are the heart of its community.
After some members of the community began to renovate downtown Sweet Springs, more people joined in, hoping to restore the state of their once-prosperous town.
It is unclear what the future of Sweet Springs looks like, but its residents have a hopeful vision for its future.
ABOVE: An aerial shot of empty buildings on Friday, Aug. 9, in downtown Sweet Springs. Boats can be seen behind a wall along South Miller Street, the only remnants of a boat shop after the ceiling of the shop collapsed.
“Do you hate that? It’s run down and falling apart, and really not being used right now. But it doesn’t represent death to most people.
It’s a memory that’s still alive.
Sure it’s sad, but it’s like, you’re going to come here, and you’re going to tell me that my whole place is just crumbs and rubbish. I’m going to tell you that life happened here.
And sure, it doesn’t look the way I want it to look, but it’s OK because life went with me.”
— Lindsay Fogarty, Sweet Springs resident
Night begins to give way to dawn at 6:48 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in downtown Sweet Springs.
The sun will rise again and a new day will begin for the residents of Sweet Springs.
