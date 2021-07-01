Swinging into Bicentennial Weekend with jazz

Columbia's Bicentennial Weekend warmed up with jazz Thursday evening at Rose Music Hall. Performances by the Ben Colagiovanni Quartet and the Sam Griffith Tentet filled the air with song.
The Ben Colagiovanni Quartet consisted of a pianist, drummer, bassist and tenor saxophonist. Three of the members graduated from MU.
"Every time you play, it's an adventure," pianist Benedetto Colagiovanni said.
The Sam Griffith Tentet, a 10-piece ensemble, played its first performance together on Thursday. The Tentet is led by Sam Griffith, the director of MU's Jazz Studies Department.
The Bicentennial concerts continue with performances by the Danielle Nicole Band and the Fried Crawdaddies at 6 p.m. Friday at Rose Music Hall. At 6 p.m. Saturday, The Stone Sugar Shakedown and Catdaddy's Funky Fuzz Bunker Band will play at Rose Music Hall.