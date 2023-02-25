Take a step back in time with the olde time pickin' 'Jam Session'

Lyle Johnson prepares to play his guitar during the Olde Time Bluegrass Jamfest on Feb. 24, 2023, at Rocheport Community Hall in Rocheport. The free event brought together 11 musicians to perform for the community.
Audience members listen to musicians playing at the Olde Time Bluegrass Jamfest on Feb. 24, 2023, at Rocheport Community Hall in Rocheport. Over 15 people attended the event, and many indulged in wine, beer, and homemade potato soup.
Kim Evans sings on stage during the Olde Time Bluegrass Jamfest on Feb. 24, 2023, at Rocheport Community Hall in Rocheport. Musicians brought sheet music and traditional songs to play during the event.
Kim Evans, front left, sings together with guitarist Mark Flakne, as violinist Amanda Belflower, back left, plays her instrument with bassist Paul Meyer on Feb. 24, 2023, at Rocheport Community Hall in Rocheport. Every fourth Friday, community members attend this event to celebrate their culture.
From front, Greg Colman, Phil Gresham and Amanda Belflower play their instruments during the Olde Time Bluegrass Jamfest on Feb. 24, 2023, at Rocheport Community Hall in Rocheport. Colman sung the song, “Spanish Pipedream,” during his performance.
Roman Clarkson, left, and Tara Clarkson sit at their vendor station during the Olde Time Bluegrass Jamfest on Feb. 24, 2023, at Rocheport Community Hall in Rocheport. Noble Strings offers custom-built instruments, sound adjustments, setup, and repairs.
On Friday, musicians and community members came together to celebrate their music and culture during the Olde Time Bluegrass Jamfest at Rocheport Community Hall. The “Bring Your Own Beer” event is hosted by Southern Provisions every fourth Friday.
The free event welcomed newcomers and returnees, and 11 musicians played instruments such as the guitar, recorder, violin, accordion, bass, and dulcimer. The band played several timeless songs, including You Are My Sunshine, Amazing Grace, Down by the Salley Gardens, The Water Is Wide, and more. Over 15 people attended the event, and many indulged in wine, beer, and homemade potato soup.
I am a photographer with a drive to create. My work is a way for me to appreciate and observe the world around me. As an editor, I strive to empower photographers, to help them feel confident and proud of their work.
Spring 2023 Photojournalism Graduate, Minors: Sociology, Women & Gender Studies
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.