The 2021 Splat Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run, in photos

Children and their parents head toward the first obstacle during the mud run Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. After a morning rain delay, the race began at approximately 9:30 a.m.
From left, twins Quinn and Patton Nichols, 5, run through a mud puddle Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Waves one and two were for kids ages four to five. These waves ran a total of one kilometers and completed 12 obstacles.
Zachariah Ilboudo, 7, slides down a mud hill Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Waves three, four and five were for kids ages six to eight. These waves ran a total of two kilometers and completed 16 obstacles.
Eleanor Burgio, 8, holds tightly to the rock wall during the Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run on Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Waves six, seven and eight were for kids ages eight to 15. These waves ran a total of three kilometers and completed 20 obstacles.
Quinn Fuller, 6, holds up his mud-soaked shoes after completing the Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run on Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Participation medals were awarded to all finishers upon completion of the course.