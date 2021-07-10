You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY

The 2021 Splat Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run, in photos

Rain only added to the boisterous fun Saturday at the eighth annual Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run.

The race at Gans Creek Recreation Area challenged children 4-15 to conquer 23 obstacles that included a rope swing, a mud bath and the BIG SPLAT!, a big, muddy pit at the end of the course.

Those who completed the race earned a participation medal and a trip to the “shower” station for a good rinse.

Julia Rowley runs toward the first obstacle

Julia Rowley, 5, runs toward the first obstacle during the Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run on Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. This was the eighth annual run. 
Children and their parents head toward

Children and their parents head toward the first obstacle during the mud run Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. After a morning rain delay, the race began at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Children tangle their way through an obstacle

Children tangle their way through an obstacle during the mud run Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. The race was divided into eight different waves, or sections, based on age.
Quinn and Patton Nichols run through a mud puddle

From left, twins Quinn and Patton Nichols, 5, run through a mud puddle Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Waves one and two were for kids ages four to five. These waves ran a total of one kilometers and completed 12 obstacles.
Zachariah Ilboudo slides down a mud hill

Zachariah Ilboudo, 7, slides down a mud hill Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Waves three, four and five were for kids ages six to eight. These waves ran a total of two kilometers and completed 16 obstacles.
Eleanor Burgio holds tightly to the rock wall

Eleanor Burgio, 8, holds tightly to the rock wall during the Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run on Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Waves six, seven and eight were for kids ages eight to 15. These waves ran a total of three kilometers and completed 20 obstacles.
Millie Luther looks at the upcoming obstacles

Millie Luther, 8, looks at the upcoming obstacles Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. The course had a total of 23 obstacles, including a mud pit, sides and a rock wall.
Quinn Fuller holds up his mud-soaked shoes

Quinn Fuller, 6, holds up his mud-soaked shoes after completing the Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run on Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Participation medals were awarded to all finishers upon completion of the course.

A young boy hoses off his tennis shoes

A young boy hoses off his tennis shoes after the mud run Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. The course included a wash-off station to clean up after the race.

