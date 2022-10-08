The Beginning of the End

Jefferson City quarterback Jacob Wilson looks for an opening to run the ball during the game against the Helias on Friday at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City. The Helias Catholic Crusaders won with a score of 38 to 21.
Westran running back Nate Kribbs is congratulated by his teammate after a touchdown on Friday at Harrisburg High School Field in Harrisburg. Kribbs continued to receive congratulations and chest bumps as he returned to the sidelines.
Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser prepares to throw the ball against Battle on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Kaiser occasionally lined up as a wide-receiver for some of Rock Bridge’s plays.
The first Friday of October signals senior nights, title clinches, and hard fought rivalry games. Helias defeated Jefferson City 38-21. Rock Bridge wrapped up the CMAC title with a 48-35 win over Battle. Hallsville took down Southern Boone 48-27. Harrisburg beat Westran on Harrisburg's senior night 28-18. Mexico lost to Kirksville in a heartbreaker, 43-42. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Under the Lights’
Photos by Cara Penquitte, Tess Jagger-Wells, Cora Mitchell, Ben Koelkebeck, and CJ Christy.
Produced by Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens, Elizabeth Underwood, and Margo Wagner
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.