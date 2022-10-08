 Skip to main content
Under the Lights | 9.23.2022

The Beginning of the End

The first Friday of October signals senior nights, title clinches, and hard fought rivalry games. Helias defeated Jefferson City 38-21. Rock Bridge wrapped up the CMAC title with a 48-35 win over Battle. Hallsville took down Southern Boone 48-27. Harrisburg beat Westran on Harrisburg's senior night 28-18. Mexico lost to Kirksville in a heartbreaker, 43-42. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Under the Lights’

Harrison Fowler runs with the ball

Hallsville senior Harrison Fowler runs with the ball on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. Hallsvillle next game is away against Blair Oaks on Oct. 14.
Anthony Shivers receives a pass

Mexico senior Anthony Shivers receives a pass on Friday at Hawthorn Heights Stadium in Mexico.
Justin Goolsby runs the ball

Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby runs the ball against Rock Bridge on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Goolsby was recognized before the game during Battle’s Senior Night.
Sam Kaiser prepares to throw the ball

Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser prepares to throw the ball against Battle on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Kaiser occasionally lined up as a wide-receiver for some of Rock Bridge’s plays.
Colton Nichols throws the ball

Hallsville quarterback Colton Nichols throws the ball on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. This was Hallsville’s fourth win this season out of seven games.
Andrew Runge carries the ball down the field

Mexico running back Andrew Runge carries the ball down the field, followed closely by Kirksville senior Drew Chrisman on Friday at Hawthorn Heights Stadium in Mexico.
Matt Perkins argues with a referee

Rock Bridge head coach Matt Perkins argues with a referee about an offsides call against the Bruins on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge won 48-35.
Jacob Wilson looks for an opening

Jefferson City quarterback Jacob Wilson looks for an opening to run the ball during the game against the Helias on Friday  at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City. The Helias Catholic Crusaders won with a score of 38 to 21.
Nate Kribbs is congratulated by his teammate

Westran running back Nate Kribbs is congratulated by his teammate after a touchdown on Friday at Harrisburg High School Field in Harrisburg. Kribbs continued to receive congratulations and chest bumps as he returned to the sidelines.

Photos by Cara Penquitte, Tess Jagger-Wells, Cora Mitchell, Ben Koelkebeck, and CJ Christy.

Produced by Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens, Elizabeth Underwood, and Margo Wagner

Cover photo by Ben Koelkeback

