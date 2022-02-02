 Skip to main content
The mail only stops on Sunday

While most businesses closed their doors, the United States Postal Service continued to deliver the mail. Brian Evanoski was one of many postal workers to brave the cold winds and heavy snow brought upon by a large storm system that dropped the most snow Columbia has seen since 2019.

After graduating from Rock Bridge High School, Evanoski decided to enter the workforce rather than to go college and was soon hired as a mailman.

“I was thinking about going to school, but ended up applying to a number of jobs,” Evanoski said. “The Postal Service was the only one that gave me an offer. I get paid well and love the work. I don’t think about going back to school.”

Snowfall is expected to continue through Thursday.

Brian Evanoski stands in front of his truck

Brian Evanoski stands in front of his truck Wednesday in Columbia. A Rock Bridge graduate, Evanoski has lived in Columbia his whole life.
Brian Evanoski pulls on the latch to open the back of his mail truck

Brian Evanoski pulls on the latch to open the back of his mail truck Wednesday in Columbia. “This is the most snow I’ve ever delivered in,” Evanoski said.
Brian Evanoski carries letters and packages

Brian Evanoski carries letters and packages to a building downtown Wednesday in Columbia. “I was thinking about going to school, but ended up applying to a number of jobs,” Evanoski said. “The Postal Service was the only one that gave me an offer. I get paid well and love the work; I don’t think about going back to school.”
Brian Evanoski descends the steps of Formosa

Brian Evanoski descends the steps of Formosa after making a delivery on Wednesday in Columbia. Many businesses in downtown Columbia shut their doors due to the storm.
Brian Evanoski drives his mail truck

Brian Evanoski drives his mail truck trough the snow-covered streets of Columbia on Wednesday. “I’ve been lucky, I haven’t gotten stuck yet,” Evanoski said.

