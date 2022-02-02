The mail only stops on Sunday

Brian Evanoski carries letters and packages to a building downtown Wednesday in Columbia. “I was thinking about going to school, but ended up applying to a number of jobs,” Evanoski said. “The Postal Service was the only one that gave me an offer. I get paid well and love the work; I don’t think about going back to school.”
While most businesses closed their doors, the United States Postal Service continued to deliver the mail. Brian Evanoski was one of many postal workers to brave the cold winds and heavy snow brought upon by a large storm system that dropped the most snow Columbia has seen since 2019.
After graduating from Rock Bridge High School, Evanoski decided to enter the workforce rather than to go college and was soon hired as a mailman.
“I was thinking about going to school, but ended up applying to a number of jobs,” Evanoski said. “The Postal Service was the only one that gave me an offer. I get paid well and love the work. I don’t think about going back to school.”
Snowfall is expected to continue through Thursday.