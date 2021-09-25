The second day of Roots N Blues, in photos

From left, Lauren and Tom Jensen stand near the front of the MU Health Care stage in anticipation of Tank and The Bangas on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The two have been going to Roots N Blues for five years.
Two festival attendees walk down vendor row at Roots N Blues on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Attendees could use RFID wristbands to wirelessly pay for food and drinks. Organizers said on their website the wireless pay would better manage the spread of COVID-19.
Festival attendees board a shuttle bus after attending Roots N Blues on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. A volunteer directing the buses said six buses with Student Transportation of America would run all evening until all attendees went home.
The annual Roots N Blues festival returned to Stephens Lake Park for its second day Saturday with an all-female lineup.
Festival attendees sprawled out between two stages to watch their favorite artists. In between, vendors and local organizations provided other entertainment and activities for families.
The festival offered a picture of pre-pandemic times with most not wearing masks or social distancing, but festival organizers instead required attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.