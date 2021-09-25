You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The second day of Roots N Blues, in photos

  • 1 min to read
The second day of Roots N Blues, in photos

The annual Roots N Blues festival returned to Stephens Lake Park for its second day Saturday with an all-female lineup.

Festival attendees sprawled out between two stages to watch their favorite artists. In between, vendors and local organizations provided other entertainment and activities for families.

The festival offered a picture of pre-pandemic times with most not wearing masks or social distancing, but festival organizers instead required attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Two festival attendees walk down vendor row

Two festival attendees walk down vendor row at Roots N Blues on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Attendees could use RFID wristbands to wirelessly pay for food and drinks. Organizers said on their website the wireless pay would better manage the spread of COVID-19. 
Columbia’s ‘Mobile Funk Unit’ marches through Stephens Lake Park between sets performed on the two stages

Columbia’s Mobile Funk Unit marches through Stephens Lake Park between sets performed on the two stages Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The band played covers of popular hits. 
Dominick Lee raises his daughter in the air during ‘Roots N’ Blues’

Dominick Lee raises his daughter in the air while listening to performers Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. This year’s festival features an all-female lineup.
Left, Lauren and Tom Jensen stand near the front of the MU Health Care stage in anticipation of “Tank and The Bangas”

From left, Lauren and Tom Jensen stand near the front of the MU Health Care stage in anticipation of Tank and The Bangas on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The two have been going to Roots N Blues for five years. 
A woman records ‘Tank and The Bangas’ on her cellphone in front of the MU Health Care Stage

A woman records Tank and The Bangas on her cellphone in front of the MU Health Care Stage on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Brandi Carlile was the final act of the night. 
Tank and The Bangas performs

Tank and The Bangas performs on the MU Health Care stage on Saturday at Roots N Blues. Tank and The Bangas were the final act on the MU Healthcare stage. 
Festival attendees board a shuttle bus

Festival attendees board a shuttle bus after attending Roots N Blues on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. A volunteer directing the buses said six buses with Student Transportation of America would run all evening until all attendees went home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you